Poco F3 GT teasers have started to pour in as its India launch nears. While an official launch date has not been announced, it is teased to launch in India very soon. A fresh leak suggests that the Poco F3 GT may launch sometime this month and its pricing information has also surfaced. Poco has also teased several specifications of the phone. The phone will come in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colour options.

The latest teaser from Poco India confirms that the Poco F3 GT will feature a 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The company has confirmed that the phone will feature HDR 10+ support and offer DC Dimming as well.

Poco F3 GT is also confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. In addition to colour options, past teasers have confirmed that the phone will boast of a bold-new slipstream design and anti-fingerprint matte finish while also retaining a premium glass feel. It will feature an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, a glass body, with three styles of bevels, including a square bevel on the sides and a concave bevel on the top.

Anuj Sharma Country Director Poco India, was quoted by India Today Tech saying that the Poco F3 GT will launch in India sometime this month itself. Sharma reportedly revealed that the company was looking to launch the phone sometime in August or September, but has now decided on introducing it in July. The executive also said that the Poco F3 GT will come with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support. He reportedly said that “these are by far the best speakers we have put on a Poco smartphone”.

Additionally, the Poco F3 GT is reportedly confirmed to have three microphones, three Wi-Fi antennas for better call quality and uninterrupted Internet connection. Talking about price, Sharma suggested that the phone may be priced around Rs. 30,000, and definitely under Rs. 35,000 for all the variants.