Poco F3 GT Price in India Said to Be Around Rs. 30,000, 120Hz AMOLED Display Teased Ahead of Launch

Poco F3 GT will launch sometime this month.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 July 2021 12:03 IST
Poco F3 GT will come in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colour options

Highlights
  • Poco F3 GT will have an anti-fingerprint matte finish
  • Poco executive confirms DC Dimming support as well
  • Poco F3 GT will come with stereo speakers

Poco F3 GT teasers have started to pour in as its India launch nears. While an official launch date has not been announced, it is teased to launch in India very soon. A fresh leak suggests that the Poco F3 GT may launch sometime this month and its pricing information has also surfaced. Poco has also teased several specifications of the phone. The phone will come in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colour options.

The latest teaser from Poco India confirms that the Poco F3 GT will feature a 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The company has confirmed that the phone will feature HDR 10+ support and offer DC Dimming as well.

Poco F3 GT is also confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. In addition to colour options, past teasers have confirmed that the phone will boast of a bold-new slipstream design and anti-fingerprint matte finish while also retaining a premium glass feel. It will feature an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame, a glass body, with three styles of bevels, including a square bevel on the sides and a concave bevel on the top.

Anuj Sharma Country Director Poco India, was quoted by India Today Tech saying that the Poco F3 GT will launch in India sometime this month itself. Sharma reportedly revealed that the company was looking to launch the phone sometime in August or September, but has now decided on introducing it in July. The executive also said that the Poco F3 GT will come with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support. He reportedly said that “these are by far the best speakers we have put on a Poco smartphone”.

Additionally, the Poco F3 GT is reportedly confirmed to have three microphones, three Wi-Fi antennas for better call quality and uninterrupted Internet connection. Talking about price, Sharma suggested that the phone may be priced around Rs. 30,000, and definitely under Rs. 35,000 for all the variants.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F3 GT, Poco F3 GT Price in India, Poco F3 GT Specifications, Poco
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
