Poco F3 GT has launched in India with gaming features and dedicated triggers. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and has a 10-bit display with 120Hz refresh rate. There are high-fidelity stereo speakers on board, a dedicated GT switch, Maglev triggers, and X-Shockers for precise haptic feedback and vibration while gaming. Poco F3 GT also supports DC Dimming and HyperEngine 3.0 that offers ray tracing capabilities. It has dual-channel UFS 3.1 storage options with 5G support. There's a large vapour chamber and aerospace grade white graphene heat sink for better heat dissipation.

Poco F3 GT price in India, sale

The new Poco F3 GT is priced in India at Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 28,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 30,999. In the first week of the sale, the phone will be up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs. 25,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999, respectively. In the second week of the sale, the Poco F3 GT will be up for grabs at Rs. 26,499, Rs. 28,499, and Rs. 30,499 respectively. The prices will return to normal after August 9.

Pre-orders of the Poco F3 GT will begin on July 24 at 12 noon and sale will begin on July 26 at 12 noon. The phone will exclusively be available on Flipkart. Launch offers include Rs. 1,000 instant discount to ICICI Bank card holders. This offer is valid till July 29 only. Poco F3 GT has launched in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colour options.

Poco F3 GT specifications

On the specifications front, the Poco F3 GT features a 6.67-inch Turbo AMOLED 10-bit display with HDR 10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. There's support for DC Dimming as well. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The triple camera setup on the Poco F3 GT includes a 64-megapixel main camera (f/1.65 aperture), 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (119-degree field-of-view), and 2-megapixel macro lens. The main sensor is made of an ED (extra-low dispersion) glass that is normally used in DSLR lenses for better clarity of images. The camera module has a tactical RGB glow and a lightning flash-like flash module. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Poco F3 GT packs a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The company claims that the phone can charge halfway through in just 15 minutes. It is IP53 rated and incorporates three microphones for better voice quality while gaming. It supports Wi-Fi gaming antenna, X-Shockers with precise haptic feedback and vibration, a GT switch, and Maglev triggers. There's a large vapour chamber and aerospace grade white graphene heat sink for better heat dissipation. The phone also supports HyperEngine 3.0 that offers ray tracing capabilities. There are dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support as well. There is a side-mounted fingerpirnt sensor on the Poco F3 GT.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.