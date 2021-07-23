Technology News
Poco F3 GT With Dedicated Gaming Triggers, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price in India, Specifications

Poco F3 GT has an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy build and a slipstream design.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 July 2021 13:07 IST
Poco F3 GT With Dedicated Gaming Triggers, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price in India, Specifications

Poco F3 GT has a 480Hz touch sampling rate display

Highlights
  • Poco F3 GT has a 10-bt display with HDR 10+ support
  • The phone comes with support for DC Dimming
  • Poco F3 GT packs a 5,000mAh battery on board

Poco F3 GT has launched in India with gaming features and dedicated triggers. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and has a 10-bit display with 120Hz refresh rate. There are high-fidelity stereo speakers on board, a dedicated GT switch, Maglev triggers, and X-Shockers for precise haptic feedback and vibration while gaming. Poco F3 GT also supports DC Dimming and HyperEngine 3.0 that offers ray tracing capabilities. It has dual-channel UFS 3.1 storage options with 5G support. There's a large vapour chamber and aerospace grade white graphene heat sink for better heat dissipation.

Poco F3 GT price in India, sale

The new Poco F3 GT is priced in India at Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 28,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 30,999. In the first week of the sale, the phone will be up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs. 25,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999, respectively. In the second week of the sale, the Poco F3 GT will be up for grabs at Rs. 26,499, Rs. 28,499, and Rs. 30,499 respectively. The prices will return to normal after August 9.

Pre-orders of the Poco F3 GT will begin on July 24 at 12 noon and sale will begin on July 26 at 12 noon. The phone will exclusively be available on Flipkart. Launch offers include Rs. 1,000 instant discount to ICICI Bank card holders. This offer is valid till July 29 only. Poco F3 GT has launched in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colour options.

Poco F3 GT specifications

On the specifications front, the Poco F3 GT features a 6.67-inch Turbo AMOLED 10-bit display with HDR 10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. There's support for DC Dimming as well. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The triple camera setup on the Poco F3 GT includes a 64-megapixel main camera (f/1.65 aperture), 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (119-degree field-of-view), and 2-megapixel macro lens. The main sensor is made of an ED (extra-low dispersion) glass that is normally used in DSLR lenses for better clarity of images. The camera module has a tactical RGB glow and a lightning flash-like flash module. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Poco F3 GT packs a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The company claims that the phone can charge halfway through in just 15 minutes. It is IP53 rated and incorporates three microphones for better voice quality while gaming. It supports Wi-Fi gaming antenna, X-Shockers with precise haptic feedback and vibration, a GT switch, and Maglev triggers. There's a large vapour chamber and aerospace grade white graphene heat sink for better heat dissipation. The phone also supports HyperEngine 3.0 that offers ray tracing capabilities. There are dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support as well. There is a side-mounted fingerpirnt sensor on the Poco F3 GT.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F3 GT, Poco F3 GT Price in India, Poco F3 GT Specifications, Poco, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Dune Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Dreams of Zendaya in New Sci-Fi Epic

Poco F3 GT With Dedicated Gaming Triggers, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price in India, Specifications
