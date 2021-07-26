Poco F3 GT goes on its first sale in India today. The phone has been up for pre-order for a few days. It comes in two colour options and will be up for grabs at a discounted rate for a limited period. Poco F3 GT is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and features a 10-bit display with HDR 10+ support. Gaming features on the phone include HyperEngine 3.0, X-Shockers with precise haptic feedback and vibration, a GT switch, and “maglev” triggers.

Poco F3 GT price in India, sale

The new Poco F3 GT is priced in India at Rs. 25,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model for the first week of sale. This is an introductory price, which will increase in the second week by Rs. 500. August 9 onwards, the phone will be priced at Rs. 26,999. Rs. 28,999, and Rs. 30,999 for its three variants, respectively.

Poco F3 GT goes on sale at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart today. The phone will be available in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colour options. Launch offers include a Rs. 1,000 instant discount for ICICI Bank cardholders. The phone will also be listed with no-cost EMI and exchange discounts.

Poco F3 GT specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Poco F3 GT runs on MIUI 12.5 for Poco based on Android 11 and features a 6.67-inch Turbo AMOLED 10-bit display with HDR 10+ support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The triple camera setup on the Poco F3 GT includes a 64-megapixel main camera (f/1.65 aperture), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (119-degree field-of-view), and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The main sensor is made of an ED (extra-low dispersion) glass that is normally used in DSLR lenses for better clarity of images. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Poco F3 GT packs a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The company claims that the phone can charge about 50 percent in just 15 minutes. It is IP53 rated for dust and water resistance and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The dimensions are 161.9x76.9x8.3mm and the phone weighs 205 grams.

