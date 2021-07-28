Poco F3 GT has started receiving an MIUI update that brings the July 2021 Android security patch. The software update comes just a week after the Poco phone debuted in India. The Poco F3 GT is a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that was launched in China in April. It comes with features such as dedicated game triggers and a 120Hz display to attract mobile gamers. The Poco F3 GT also includes high-fidelity stereo speakers and 5G support.

The update for the Poco F3 GT, which was initially spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, brings software version MIUI 12.5.4.0.RKJINXM. It is 116MB in size.

Although the update doesn't include any new features, it brings the July 2021 Android security patch to the Poco F3 GT to fix a list of known vulnerabilities. The phone was launched with the June security patch.

You can look for the latest MIUI update on your Poco F3 GT by going through Settings > About phone > MIUI version.

Poco F3 GT price in India

The Poco F3 GT was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It also comes in an 8GB + 128GB option that is priced at Rs. 28,999 and an 8GB + 256GB option at Rs. 30,999.

Poco F3 GT specifications

Specifications of the Poco F3 GT include a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Turbo AMOLED 10-bit display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The phone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The Poco F3 GT comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Besides, it packs a 5,065mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.