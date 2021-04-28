Poco F3 GT may be launched in India as the rebranded Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition that made its debut in China yesterday. As per a tipster, both the smartphones have the same model numbers. There is no information about the phone from the Chinese company. Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition packs a few dedicated gaming features such as retractable shoulder buttons, tuned audio, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB RAM.

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek tweeted a snapshot of a code that mentions that an upcoming smartphone has model number M2104K10I and marketing name Poco F3 GT. The model number of the phone is said to be similar to that of Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. Previously, various benchmarking platforms including Master Lu shared some details about a Redmi smartphone, believed to be the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition, with model numbers M2104K10AC, M2102K10C and M2104K10C.

As you can see, the model number of the alleged Poco F3 GT seems in relation to the ones spotted on multiple benchmarking platforms. It could be possible that ‘C' and ‘I' denotes China and India, respectively. Furthermore, if the rumoured Poco smartphone turns out to be a rebranded Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition, then they should have similar specifications.

Poco F3 GT Specifications (expected)

We can speculate that the Poco F3 GT and Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition have similar specifications, if the former is indeed a rebranded product. Poco F3 GT may run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It could sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The smartphone may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It could feature vapour chamber LiquidCool technology with white graphene to keep the phone cool under load, and pack speakers tuned by JBL.

For photography, Poco F3 GT may have the same camera setup as the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. It may sport a triple rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.65 lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone may feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity options are expected to include Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Poco phone may have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, and IP53-certified dust and water resistance.