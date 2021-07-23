Poco F3 GT will launch in India today, July 23, at 12pm (noon). The company will host a virtual event that will be livestreamed on YouTube. Some of the specifications for Poco F3 GT have already been confirmed. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. It will have an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy build. Poco F3 GT is speculated to be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

Poco F3 GT launch: How to watch livestream

Poco F3 GT will be launched in India today at 12pm (noon). There will be a virtual event that will be livestreamed on YouTube where the company will unveil pricing and availability for the phone. You can watch the stream below:

Poco F3 GT price in India (expected)

Poco has not shared pricing for the phone yet but last week, a leak suggested that it will cost around Rs. 30,000 and under Rs. 35,000. The configuration for the phone is unclear but since it is expected to be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, it may come in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB storage configurations. However, it is unlikely that all these variants will be offered in India. In China, the phone starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) and goes all the way up to CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,100).

The phone will be offered in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black colours and will go on sale via Flipkart.

Poco F3 GT specifications (expected)

Poco has confirmed that the phone has an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame and three styles of bevels. Poco F3 GT will come with dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, have a 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR 10+, and DC Dimming. Poco F3 GT will pack a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there may be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone will be backed by a 5,065mAh battery and could support 67W fast charging.