Technology News
loading

Poco F3 GT India Launch Timeline Tipped, May Debut in August

Poco F3 GT will come equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 July 2021 11:05 IST
Poco F3 GT India Launch Timeline Tipped, May Debut in August

Photo Credit: Xiaomi China

Poco F3 GT is likely to have gaming triggers like Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

Highlights
  • Poco F3 GT could have a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • The phone has already been spotted on BIS certification website
  • Poco F3 GT may pack a 5,065mAh battery and 67W fast charging

Poco F3 GT launch in India will take place in August, as per a report. The smartphone is being speculated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition that currently sells only in China. It will come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India, had earlier shared a 30-second video on Twitter in which he confirmed that the Poco F3 GT smartphone will be launched in India in the third quarter of 2021. The new leak falls in line with the company's officially teased timeline.

Without delving out the exact date of the Poco F3 GT India launch, a report by 91Mobiles says that the phone will arrive in the first 10 days of August. It also claims that Poco will purportedly start teasing the smartphone in about a month's time.

As mentioned, the smartphone is speculated to be a rebranded version of Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. Apart from revealing that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200SoC, Sharma also talked about gaming triggers on the phone, further hunting that Poco F3 GT will be a rebadged version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

Poco F3 GT has been spotted on multiple certification websites, including the Bureau of India Standards (BIS), TUV Rheinland, and US FCC. TUV Rheinland certification showed that the phone allegedly has model number M2012K10C/ M2012K10I. Furthermore, the FCC listing showed the alleged phone with Wi-Fi 6 support, MIUI 12, Bluetooth as well as NFC capability.

As far as the price is concerned, Poco F3 GT is reported to debut at a price of around Rs. 25,000 in India. To give some perspective, Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition was launched at a starting price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model and the price went up to CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800) for the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage model.

Poco F3 GT specifications (expected)

Poco F3 GT may run Android 11 with MIUI 12.5. It may feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (MT6893) SoC. The phone is expected to have a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The handset may pack 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Reported connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. It may come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F3 GT, Poco F3 GT Price in India, Poco F3 GT Specifications, Poco, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Vivo V21 SE Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmark Listing Ahead of Official Announcement

Related Stories

Poco F3 GT India Launch Timeline Tipped, May Debut in August
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  2. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  4. Kaseya Ransomware Attack Affected Up to 1,500 Businesses, CEO Says
  5. Samsung Galaxy F22 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Nokia G20 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  8. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Price Revealed: All You Need to Know
  9. Xiaomi to Launch New Mi, Redmi Laptop Models in India Soon: Report
  10. Vivo Y72 5G India Launch Date Tipped to Be July 15
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) With Larger Display, Improved Kick-Stand, More Internal Storage Announced
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Will Be Priced Lower Than Galaxy Buds Pro and Have Active Noise Cancellation: Report
  3. Pentagon Hits Reset on Donald Trump's $10-Billion JEDI Cloud Deal, Welcoming New Players
  4. Poco F3 GT India Launch Timeline Tipped, May Debut in August
  5. Vivo V21 SE Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmark Listing Ahead of Official Announcement
  6. Huawei Nova 8i With 66W Fast Charging, 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Twitter Ordered by French Court to Provide Details on What It Is Doing to Tackle Hate Speech
  8. Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange Temporarily Suspends Payments From EU's SEPA Network
  9. Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson Calls His Upcoming Spaceflight a 'Pinch-Me Moment'
  10. Kaseya Ransomware Attack Caused ‘Minimal Damage’ to US Companies, President Joe Biden Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com