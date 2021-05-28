Technology News
Poco F3 GT to Launch in India in Q3 2021, Confirmed to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Poco F3 GT may reportedly be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 May 2021 18:46 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi China

Poco F3 GT may also have dedicated gaming triggers like Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

Highlights
  • Poco F3 GT may be launched with up to 12GB of RAM
  • It may pack a 5,065mAh battery and 67W fast charging
  • Poco F3 GT could have a 64-megapixel triple rear camera

Poco F3 GT will be launched in India in the third quarter of 2021, a company executive has confirmed. Anuj Sharma, who is the Country Director of POCO India, shared a 30-second video on Twitter that also shows the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. In his tweet, Sharma also talks about triggers, both of these clues align with a previous rumour that Poco F3 GT will be a rebadged version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which currently sells in China only. That handset features dedicated gaming triggers, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, and up to 12GB of RAM.

Poco F3 GT price and availability

As mentioned by Sharma in his tweet, the Poco F3 GT will be launched in Q3 2021, which starts from July 1. As per an earlier reportreport, the Poco smartphone could be rebranded the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

Another report claimed that the Poco F3 GT may be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India. To give some perspective, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition was launched at a starting price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and goes up to CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800) for the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Poco F3 GT specifications (expected)

The Poco F3 GT may run Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 and feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, however, there is no information on the variants that will be launched in India, though if we go by the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, we can expect up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. As far as cameras are concerned, the phone is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture lens, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. A 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor is said to be at the front.

The Poco F3 GT is expected to have Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It may come with an Infrared (IR) blaster as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is expected to pack a 5,065mAh battery and 67W fast charging. All these leaked specifications match the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

Poco F3 GT

Poco F3 GT

Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5065mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
