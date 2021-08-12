Technology News
Poco F3 GT Heating Issue Affecting Some Users, Company Acknowledges

Poco said the heating issue has impacted some Poco F3 GT users who are on MIUI 12.5.4.0.RKJINXM.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 August 2021 16:58 IST
Poco F3 GT Heating Issue Affecting Some Users, Company Acknowledges

Photo Credit: Poco India

Poco F3 GT is specifically targeted at mobile gamers

Highlights
  • Poco F3 GT heating issue has been acknowledged by the company
  • The problem has been reported by some users on social media
  • Poco F3 GT was launched in India last month

Poco F3 GT appears to be affected by a heating issue. While the problem has apparently not impacted all consumers, the company has acknowledged its existence through a forum post. Several users have also taken to social media platforms including Twitter to report the heating issue on their Poco F3 GT units. The smartphone was launched in India last month as a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that was introduced in China in April. Key highlights of Poco F3 GT include its physical trigger buttons and a 120Hz display.

Through the post published on the global Poco Community forums, Poco has acknowledged that the problem has affected a “small volume” of users who are on MIUI 12.5.4.0.RKJINXM. The said software version came through an update shortly after the launch of the Poco F3 GT last month.

Some users have also reported the heating issue on Twitter. In a few cases, the affected users have indicated that the temperature rises when playing games and while charging the phone.

 

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Poco India for clarity on the issue and to get a timeline on the fix. This report will be updated when the company responds.

The heating issues seems to have not affected all Poco F3 GT users. Also, we weren't able to notice the problem while reviewing the phone.

It is important to note that Poco F3 GT comes with a vapour chamber of 1154 square centimetres along with an eight-layered graphite covering to resist heat and maintain temperature. The phone is also specifically targeted at mobile gamers, which means that it ideally should not have any issues when playing games.

Poco F3 GT came to the Indian market with a starting price of Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options that are priced at Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively. It competes against the OnePlus Nord 2 that came with an initial price tag of Rs. 27,999.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Poco F3 GT

Poco F3 GT

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Physical gaming triggers
  • 5G-ready SoC
  • 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display
  • 67W fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Poco F3 GT review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5065mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F3 GT, Poco India, Poco
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Pixel 6 Specifications Including Main Camera, Tensor SoC Details Leak via Latest Android 12 Beta

Poco F3 GT Heating Issue Affecting Some Users, Company Acknowledges
Comment
