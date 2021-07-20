Poco F3 GT is all set to launch in India on July 23. The phone has been teased on several occasions in the past with the latest teasers confirming dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos. The phone has now been listed on Flipkart, confirming its availability on the e-commerce site. Poco F3 GT is rumoured to be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. It is teased to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Flipkart has published a dedicated page to tease the arrival of the Poco F3 GT in India. The launch event is slated to begin at 12pm (noon) on July 23. The Flipkart page teases a host of features including its battery capacity. The Poco F3 GT is teased to pack a 5,065mAh battery that is claimed to offer a two-day battery life. There will be a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is an ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) optical hybrid glass lens for clearer and crisper shots.

The e-commerce site reiterates that the Poco F3 GT will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with dual-channel UFS 3.1 storage. There is going to be an AMOLED display with a hole-punch design and a 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR10+ support.

Poco previously shared that the phone has a “slipstream design” and an anti-fingerprint matte finish. The frame is made from aerospace-grade aluminium alloy and the phone has three styles of bevels. Poco F3 GT will come with dual-stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

The phone will be launched in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black options. It is also said to come with DC Dimming support. The Poco F3 GT phone is reportedly said to cost around Rs. 30,000 with the top-tier variant priced under Rs. 35,000.

