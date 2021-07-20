Technology News
loading

Poco F3 GT Teased on Flipkart Ahead of July 23 India Launch

Poco F3 GT is teased to pack a 5,065mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 July 2021 12:53 IST
Poco F3 GT Teased on Flipkart Ahead of July 23 India Launch

Poco F3 GT is said to feature a hole-punch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Poco F3 GT is confirmed to support DC Dimming, HDR10+
  • Poco F3 GT launch event will begin at 12pm on July 23
  • Poco F3 GT has an anti-fingerprint matte finish

Poco F3 GT is all set to launch in India on July 23. The phone has been teased on several occasions in the past with the latest teasers confirming dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos. The phone has now been listed on Flipkart, confirming its availability on the e-commerce site. Poco F3 GT is rumoured to be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. It is teased to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Flipkart has published a dedicated page to tease the arrival of the Poco F3 GT in India. The launch event is slated to begin at 12pm (noon) on July 23. The Flipkart page teases a host of features including its battery capacity. The Poco F3 GT is teased to pack a 5,065mAh battery that is claimed to offer a two-day battery life. There will be a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is an ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) optical hybrid glass lens for clearer and crisper shots.

The e-commerce site reiterates that the Poco F3 GT will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with dual-channel UFS 3.1 storage. There is going to be an AMOLED display with a hole-punch design and a 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR10+ support.

Poco previously shared that the phone has a “slipstream design” and an anti-fingerprint matte finish. The frame is made from aerospace-grade aluminium alloy and the phone has three styles of bevels. Poco F3 GT will come with dual-stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

The phone will be launched in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black options. It is also said to come with DC Dimming support. The Poco F3 GT phone is reportedly said to cost around Rs. 30,000 with the top-tier variant priced under Rs. 35,000.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F3 GT, Poco F3 GT Price in India, Poco F3 GT Specifications, Poco
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 10T 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
TikTok May Make a Comeback in India Soon as ‘TickTock’, ByteDance Trademark Application Suggests

Related Stories

Poco F3 GT Teased on Flipkart Ahead of July 23 India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Researchers Set Internet Speed Record in Long Distance Data Transmission
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. Redmi Note 10T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Debuts in India
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Kick Off on July 25: All You Need to Know
  5. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  6. Boult Audio Freepods Pro With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Facebook Pay Will Extend to Online Retailers Next Month
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  9. Apple Music Lossless, Dolby Atmos Makes Its Way to India
  10. NASA Shares Spectacular Image of 'Rediscovered’ Globular Star Cluster
#Latest Stories
  1. NFT or Physical Art Piece? Damien Hirst’s Latest Work 'The Currency' Gives You Option to Choose Only One
  2. Snake Eyes Final Trailer Gives Henry Golding’s G.I. Joe Hero a Home
  3. TikTok May Make a Comeback in India Soon as ‘TickTock’, ByteDance Trademark Application Suggests
  4. Poco F3 GT Teased on Flipkart Ahead of July 23 India Launch
  5. Redmi Note 10T 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Start on July 25 With Impressive Deals on Smartphones, TVs, Home Appliances
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 Tipped to Come in a Red Colour Option Ahead of July 22 India Launch
  8. iMessage on iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Models Reportedly Compromised by Pegasus Spyware; Apple Responds to Attack
  9. US and Allies Accuse China of Global Hacking Spree, Chinese Embassy Denies
  10. US President Joe Biden Softens Tone on Facebook, Urges Action on COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com