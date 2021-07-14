Technology News
Poco F3 GT Colour Variants, Design Teased Ahead of India Launch

Poco F3 GT may be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 July 2021 13:08 IST
Poco F3 GT Colour Variants, Design Teased Ahead of India Launch

Poco F3 GT is teased to come in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black options

Highlights
  • Poco F3 GT exact launch date in India is not known
  • Poco F3 GT will have a 22-step engraved matte panel
  • Poco F3 GT may be powered by Dimensity 1200 SoC

Poco F3 GT is teased to launch in India soon. The company has been rolling out teasers regularly and the latest ones reveal India colour variants of the upcoming phone. Previous reports claim that the Poco F3 GT may be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that debuted in the Chinese market a few months ago. The Poco F3 GT teasers also suggest that the phone may have a slipstream design giving the phone an anti-fingerprint matte finish while retaining a premium glass feel.

The company has released multiple teasers of the Poco F3 GT hinting at its colour options. In an early tweet, Poco asks users to guess the colour options on the Poco F3 GT. It had options like Lunar Silver, Greyish Silver, Gunmetal Silver, Carbon Black, Predator Black, Astral Black, Asteroid Black, Predator Black, Shiny Silver, Lake Blue Silver, Dark sky Black, or Midnight Black. The brand later revealed that the Poco F3 GT will be launched in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black options.

Another teaser suggests that the Poco F3 GT will have a 22-step engraved matte panel. It brings an anti-fingerprint matte finish while retaining a premium glass feel. If the Poco F3 GT is a rebadged Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, then it should likely be priced in same range as in China. Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is offered in China starting at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000). The exact launch date of the Poco F3 GT has not been announced, but it rumoured to arrive sometime in August.

Poco F3 GT specifications (expected)

Poco F3 GT may feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It is likely to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (MT6893) SoC. The phone is expected to have a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There could be a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The handset may pack 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging. In addition, it may come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Poco F3 GT

Poco F3 GT

Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5065mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord 2 Will Get 2 Android Updates, 3 Years of Security Updates; May Have 50-Megapixel Primary Camera

Poco F3 GT Colour Variants, Design Teased Ahead of India Launch
Comment
