Poco F3 GT is teased to launch in India soon. The company has been rolling out teasers regularly and the latest ones reveal India colour variants of the upcoming phone. Previous reports claim that the Poco F3 GT may be a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that debuted in the Chinese market a few months ago. The Poco F3 GT teasers also suggest that the phone may have a slipstream design giving the phone an anti-fingerprint matte finish while retaining a premium glass feel.

The company has released multiple teasers of the Poco F3 GT hinting at its colour options. In an early tweet, Poco asks users to guess the colour options on the Poco F3 GT. It had options like Lunar Silver, Greyish Silver, Gunmetal Silver, Carbon Black, Predator Black, Astral Black, Asteroid Black, Predator Black, Shiny Silver, Lake Blue Silver, Dark sky Black, or Midnight Black. The brand later revealed that the Poco F3 GT will be launched in Gunmetal Silver and Predator Black options.

Another teaser suggests that the Poco F3 GT will have a 22-step engraved matte panel. It brings an anti-fingerprint matte finish while retaining a premium glass feel. If the Poco F3 GT is a rebadged Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, then it should likely be priced in same range as in China. Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is offered in China starting at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000). The exact launch date of the Poco F3 GT has not been announced, but it rumoured to arrive sometime in August.

Poco F3 GT specifications (expected)

Poco F3 GT may feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It is likely to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (MT6893) SoC. The phone is expected to have a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There could be a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The handset may pack 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging. In addition, it may come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.