Technology News
loading

Poco F2 Launch May Be Soon, as Trademark Filing Spotted: Report

Before the latest Poco F2 rumours, there were reports that Xiaomi was doing away with the Poco brand altogether.

By | Updated: 13 January 2020 13:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco F2 Launch May Be Soon, as Trademark Filing Spotted: Report

The Poco F1 was quite successful in India, and its successor is hotly anticipated

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has filed a trademark for a phone named Poco F2
  • The trademark filing is an indication that Poco F2 is in the works
  • The future of Poco brand has been in doubt for quite some time

Xiaomi's Poco F2 looks set to become a reality soon as the handset maker has reportedly applied for a trademark for the same. According to the documents shared by a tipster, Xiaomi has filed a trademark for a phone named Poco F2 -- a clear indication that the successor to the popular Poco F1 smartphone is in the works.

And a trademark was presented right before the launch of the original Poco, so the announcement is probably nearing, GSMArena reported on Saturday, citing a tipster.

Earlier, there were reports that Xiaomi was doing away with the Poco sub-brand altogether.

In July 2019, two top executives from Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi -- Donovan Sung, former global spokesperson and Jai Mani, head of product of the Poco division -- quit the company.

Sung made the announcement via a Twitter post: "It is my last month at Xiaomi. 5 years, 80 plus countries, 260 million plus Mi fans worldwide. My first time living outside the US in a foreign country. India's number one smartphone brand. Absolutely incredible team. Loved every minute. Thank you Leijun, Xiaomi and Mi fans for the amazing memories," he had said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Poco, Poco F2
Walmart India Lays Off 56 Executives, Denies Reports of Second Round of Layoffs
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Pre-Bookings in India Said to Start Next Week, Price Tipped Again

Related Stories

Poco F2 Launch May Be Soon, as Trademark Filing Spotted: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Helped by 17-Year-Old Intern to Find Planet in Habitable Zone
  2. Poco F2 Launch May Be Soon, as Trademark Filing Spotted: Report
  3. In Netflix’s Jamtara, as in Jamtara, Neglect Is the Main Culprit
  4. Realme 5i India Launch, Jio Wi-Fi Calling Arrives, and More News This Week
  5. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Live Images Show Quad Rear Cameras, Hole Punch
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Variant Reportedly in Development
  8. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  10. Amazon India Hit by FIR for 'Hurting' Sikh Religious Sentiments
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Pre-Bookings in India Said to Start Next Week, Price Tipped Again
  2. Poco F2 Launch May Be Soon, as Trademark Filing Spotted: Report
  3. Walmart India Lays Off 56 Executives, Denies Reports of Second Round of Layoffs
  4. Realme C3s Gets Certified by Thailand’s NBTC, Launch Appears Imminent
  5. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 to Begin January 19: Price Cuts on Redmi Note 8 Pro, iPhone XR, More Details
  6. Tesla Challenges Pwn2Own Hackers to Find Bugs in Its Connected Cars and Win a Model 3
  7. Google Stadia Game Streaming Testing Spotted on Non-Pixel Android Devices
  8. Amazon India Hit by FIR for 'Hurting' Sikh Religious Sentiments
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Tipped Through Purported Geekbench Listing
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Live Images Surface Online, Show Quad Rear Cameras and Hole Punch Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.