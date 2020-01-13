Poco F2 Launch May Be Soon, as Trademark Filing Spotted: Report

Xiaomi's Poco F2 looks set to become a reality soon as the handset maker has reportedly applied for a trademark for the same. According to the documents shared by a tipster, Xiaomi has filed a trademark for a phone named Poco F2 -- a clear indication that the successor to the popular Poco F1 smartphone is in the works.

And a trademark was presented right before the launch of the original Poco, so the announcement is probably nearing, GSMArena reported on Saturday, citing a tipster.

Earlier, there were reports that Xiaomi was doing away with the Poco sub-brand altogether.

In July 2019, two top executives from Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi -- Donovan Sung, former global spokesperson and Jai Mani, head of product of the Poco division -- quit the company.

Sung made the announcement via a Twitter post: "It is my last month at Xiaomi. 5 years, 80 plus countries, 260 million plus Mi fans worldwide. My first time living outside the US in a foreign country. India's number one smartphone brand. Absolutely incredible team. Loved every minute. Thank you Leijun, Xiaomi and Mi fans for the amazing memories," he had said.