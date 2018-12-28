Poco F2, the successor to the highly popular Poco F1, is anticipated to be in the pipeline. The new model has been spotted on Geekbench along with its key specifications. The Poco F2 is listed with a Snapdragon 845 SoC. The new Poco model also appears to come with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. Xiaomi launched the Poco F1 as its first model from the Poco series back in August. The smartphone was essentially brought to the market to compete against the likes of Asus ZenFone 5Z and OnePlus 6 with a starting price of Rs. 20,999. However, the Chinese giant recently dropped the price of the original smartphone by Rs. 1,000.

The Geekbench listing shows the Poco F2 runs Android 9.0 Pie and is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC. This is interesting as the Poco F1 also recently received an update to MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie. Also, since the original Poco model comes with a Snapdragon 845 SoC, its successor can safely be speculated to sport the next-generation, Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Having said that, the Geekbench listing also suggests that the Poco F2 will come with 6GB of RAM. We can presume an 8GB RAM variant as well.

The smartphone listed on Geekbench received a single-core score of 2,321 and multi-core score of 7,564. Also, it is important to point out that the Geekbench listing carries December 28 as upload date.

Nashville Chatter first spotted the Geekbench listing.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi brought the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant of the Poco F1 Armoured Edition. The new variant went on sale in India on Wednesday with a price tag of Rs. 23,999. Further, it sits next to the top-of-the-line Poco F1 Armoured Edition that has 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage configuration.

