Poco F2 has been doing rounds of the Internet for some time now. Several reports have tipped the alleged pricing and release date of the smartphone, however, Poco is yet to confirm them. But it seems the launch of the phone is not far away as Poco is sharing cryptic tweets, suggesting the smartphone's impending launch. Earlier reports have suggested that Poco F2 will come with a Pro variant and a tipster had further claimed that Poco F2 may launch this month.

According to a tweet by Poco, a new Poco product is "waking up", that could be launched soon. Although the tweet does not reveal the name or the launch date of the product, we can see multiple screenshots of users talking about the Poco F2, therefore, suggesting the post is about the aforementioned smartphone. Another tweet by the company showed that the "waking up" process is done "99 percent." This indicates that an update from Poco can be expected very soon.

Last month, several reports suggested the arrival of Poco F2 series, after the company launched a mid-ranger Poco X2 in February. The series is tipped to include the vanilla Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro.

However, reports recently suggested that the Poco F2 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro that was launched in China in March. Prior to this, it was tipped that Poco F2 would be the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro but Poco India General Manager C Manmohan denied those rumours.

At the moment, the key specifications of the two smartphones remain a mystery. Recently, a Portuguese publication, however, suggested that Poco F2 Pro could be priced starting EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 53,300) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant – that is relatively more expensive than the Redmi K30 Pro that was launched in China for CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the same configuration. Moreover, a tipster on Twitter claimed that the Poco F2 will enter the global market in May. Aforementioned details have not been confirmed by the company.

As mentioned earlier, Poco in their tweet indicated that an announcement about a new product - likely to be the Poco F2 - is expected very soon. More details from the company are awaited.