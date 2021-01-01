Poco F2 has been teased by the company, hinting at a launch soon. Poco shared a video that looks back at its achievements over 2020, adding the name of the upcoming phone along with other things it is thankful for. Poco F2 could be one of the first Poco phones to be launched in the new year. The video also mentioned Poco's achievement of selling over 1,000,000 Poco phones last year and the company ranking fourth in the list of online smartphone brands in India. Separately, a known tipster shared some key specifications of the upcoming phone.

Poco India tweeted a video chronicling its journey in 2020 where it also hinted at Poco F2 being launched soon. While no other details about the upcoming smartphone were revealed by Poco, a tipster hinted at some key specifications on Twitter.

Citing inputs from the Xiaomi Telegram group, known tipster Abhishek Yadav tweeted that Poco F2 will be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and pack a 4,250mAh battery. Yadav said that the smartphone will have a quad rear camera setup. Poco F2 can be expected to have an AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to come with NFC.

The smartphone's model name is K9A and codename is Courbet, as per Yadav. The tipped specifications suggest that Poco F2 could be a mid-range smartphone. According to a recent report, Poco may also launch laptops in India. Two laptop battery models carrying numbers R15B02W and R14B02W and carrying Mi and Poco branding have reportedly been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

