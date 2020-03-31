Technology News
Poco F2 Not a Rebranded Redmi K30 Pro? Poco India General Manager Reportedly Quashes Rumours

Poco F2 wouldn’t be priced around Rs. 20,000, the executive noted during a virtual fan meet.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 March 2020 11:39 IST
Poco X2 was launched last month as a rebranded model of Redmi K30 4G

Highlights
  • Poco F2 launch has reportedly been confirmed by Poco India GM
  • A MIUI code recently suggested its similarities with Redmi K30 Pro
  • Poco India is also working on truly wireless earbuds

Poco F2 launch in India was teased by the brand's General Manager C Manmohan during a virtual fan meet on Monday. Manmohan also reportedly quashed the rumours, which indicated that the Poco F2 would be a rebranded variant of the Redmi K30 Pro that was launched in China last week. Poco India had earlier launched the Redmi K30 in the Indian market as the Poco X2. It was, thus, believed that Redmi K30 Pro may arrive as Poco F2 in India. Manmohan also revealed the existence of truly wireless earbuds by Poco that would launch in the country soon.

Manmohan appeared in a virtual meeting conducted with Poco India fans on Monday in which he mentioned the plans towards the Poco F2, reports FoneArena. The executive is said to have confirmed the launch of the Poco F2 and said the rumours circulating online suggesting that Poco F2 will be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro are wrong.

During the conversation, Manmohan also reportedly said that the Poco F2 wouldn't be priced around Rs. 20,000. This suggests that the new phone would be unlike the predecessor Poco F1 was launched back in August 2018 with a compelling price starting at Rs. 20,999 despite having the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual rear cameras, and up to 256GB of onboard storage at that time.

Recently, MIUI Camera app code within the latest MIUI 11 beta suggested that the Redmi K30 Pro would debut as Poco F2.

Manmohan is also said to have revealed Poco India's plans for launching truly wireless earbuds. Last week, he conducted a poll through his Twitter account to understand user interest in truly wireless earbuds and other accessories.

Xiaomi, which was once the parent of Poco India -- got separated just in January, already offers its Mi True Wireless Earphones (Mi AirDots in China) models that aren't available in India. Moreover, the company just last week unveiled the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 with 14.2mm drivers in Europe with a price tag of EUR 79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,600).

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify what Manmohan exactly told Poco India fans since the virtual meet video is not available online. However, the company did confirm to Gadgets 360 the truly wireless earbuds are in the works.

