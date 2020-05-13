Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2: Price, Specifications Compared

Poco F2 Pro was launched on Tuesday, the latest smartphone from the Poco brand. It is actually a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro that was launched in March. The phone comes with a pop-up selfie camera, quad cameras at the back, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and 5G support. The price of the phone starts at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the 6GB 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, Poco X2 was launched in India in February with quad rear cameras and a 120Hz display. Let's see how both the phones stack up against each other:

Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2 Price

Poco F2 Pro has been priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the most affordable 6GB 128GB storage variant, while its higher-end 8GB + 256GB storage variant can be purchased for EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 50,000). The colours include Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, and Phantom White. The phone has not yet been launched in India.

Poco X2 is available in India and can be purchased for Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. The phone is up for grabs on Flipkart in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours.

Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2 specifications

Poco F2 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs MIUI for Poco, based on Android 10. It comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixes) HDR10 AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Looking at Poco X2, this phone also runs on MIUI 11 Designed for Poco, based on Android 10. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) RealityFlow 120Hz display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2 camera features

Coming to the camera of the two phones, the Poco F2 Pro features a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 5-megapixel telemacro camera, 13-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with a 20-megapixel pop-up camera.

On the other hand, Poco X2 comes with quad rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary camera and Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Poco X2 comes with dual selfie cameras including a 20-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter.

Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2 battery, more details

With the Poco F2 Pro, you get a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with up to 256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage that is not externally expandable using a microSD card. It also has an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports dual-mode 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Poco X2 packs a 4,500mAh battery supporting 27W fast charging. It comes with up to 256GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage, and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Looking at the connectivity options, Poco X2 supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.