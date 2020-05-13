Technology News
Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2: Price, Specifications Compared

Poco F2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC while Poco X2 has the gaming-focused Snapdragon 730G SoC.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 13 May 2020 11:42 IST
Highlights
  • Poco F2 Pro was launched on Tuesday
  • It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • Let’s see how it compares with Poco X2

Poco F2 Pro was launched on Tuesday, the latest smartphone from the Poco brand. It is actually a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro that was launched in March. The phone comes with a pop-up selfie camera, quad cameras at the back, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and 5G support. The price of the phone starts at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the 6GB 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, Poco X2 was launched in India in February with quad rear cameras and a 120Hz display. Let's see how both the phones stack up against each other:

Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2 Price

Poco F2 Pro has been priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the most affordable 6GB 128GB storage variant, while its higher-end 8GB + 256GB storage variant can be purchased for EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 50,000). The colours include Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, and Phantom White. The phone has not yet been launched in India.

Poco X2 is available in India and can be purchased for Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. The phone is up for grabs on Flipkart in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours.

Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2 specifications

Poco F2 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs MIUI for Poco, based on Android 10. It comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixes) HDR10 AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Looking at Poco X2, this phone also runs on MIUI 11 Designed for Poco, based on Android 10. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) RealityFlow 120Hz display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2 camera features

Coming to the camera of the two phones, the Poco F2 Pro features a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 5-megapixel telemacro camera, 13-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with a 20-megapixel pop-up camera.

On the other hand, Poco X2 comes with quad rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary camera and Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Poco X2 comes with dual selfie cameras including a 20-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter.

Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2 battery, more details

With the Poco F2 Pro, you get a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with up to 256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage that is not externally expandable using a microSD card. It also has an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports dual-mode 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Poco X2 packs a 4,500mAh battery supporting 27W fast charging. It comes with up to 256GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage, and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Looking at the connectivity options, Poco X2 supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2 comparison
  Poco F2 Pro
Poco F2 Pro
Poco X2
Poco X2
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandPocoPoco
ModelF2 ProX2
Release date12th May 20204th February 2020
Launched in IndiaNoYes
Dimensions (mm)163.30 x 75.40 x 8.90165.30 x 76.60 x 8.79
Weight (g)218.00208.00
Battery capacity (mAh)47004500
Removable batteryNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingNo-
ColoursCyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, Phantom WhiteAtlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, Phoenix Red
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.676.67
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:920:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2.2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 865Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
RAM6GB6GB
Internal storage128GB64GB
Expandable storageNoYes
Expandable storage type-microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)-256
Dedicated microSD slot-No
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel64-megapixel (f/1.89, 1.6-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.75-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)
Rear autofocusYes-
Rear flashYesYes
Front camera20-megapixel20-megapixel (f/2.2, 0.8-micron) + 2-megapixel
Pop-Up CameraYes-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinMIUI 11MIUI 11 Designed for Poco
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYes
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes
Wi-Fi Direct-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes-
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYes-
Fingerprint sensor-Yes
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
