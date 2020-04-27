Poco F2 has been in the news for quite some time. Now, a new report suggests that there is a Poco F2 Pro in development as well. According to the report, which cites Google Play device listings, the Poco F2 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. While this development does not reveal any details about the Poco F2, it does show that the Redmi K30 Pro and the Poco F2 Pro have the same codename but will launch under different branding depending on the region. Additionally, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition may launch in India with the same branding.

The information was seen in a Google Play device listing first spotted by XDA Developers. Such a listing shows devices that are certified to feature Google Mobile Services. The report claims the listing shows previously seen 'lmi' codename for the Redmi K30 Pro – will launch as the Poco F2 Pro in some regions. This suggests that the Poco F2 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro, which was launched in China last month. The phone packs a Snapdragon 865 SoC, quad rear camera setup, and a pop-up selfie camera. If the Poco F2 Pro turns out to be the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro, we can expect the same or similar specifications from the Poco offering.

While this could be taken to mean that the Redmi K30 Pro will be launched in India as the Poco F2 Pro, the report points out that Xiaomi's Google Play device listings normally show an ‘in' added to global codename when referring to the India variant. Since there is no 'in' in the 'lmi' codename, it appears that the Redmi K30 Pro will not be rebranded as the Poco F2 Pro for the India market. The report speculates that the Redmi K30 Pro will launch with the Redmi branding in India, and not the Poco branding.

Interestingly, the Google Play listing also shows the codename 'lmiinpro', which adds an 'in' to codename of the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition. This implies the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition will also launch with the same Redmi branding in India.

There is still little to no information about the Poco F2, which is expected to be the successor of the Poco F1. But, according to the listing, we can see that the Poco F2 Pro may come with flagship specifications including the Snapdragon 865 SoC. This means the vanilla Poco F2 may not be powered by the flagship Snapdragon processor and the company might go in for a previous generation SoC.

There were speculations that the Poco F2 may come as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro but that piece of information was negated by Poco India's General Manager C Manmohan.