Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped, Comes in Same Design and Colour Options as the Redmi K30 Pro: Report

Poco F2 Pro will reportedly be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro that was launched in China in March.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 May 2020 11:53 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Poco F2 Pro will be the successor to 2018's Poco F1

Highlights
  • Poco F2 Pro is reportedly priced at EUR 570 (roughly Rs. 46,800)
  • It has the same colour options as the Redmi K30 Pro
  • Poco F2 Pro seems to have the same rear panel design as the Redmi K30 Pro

Poco F2 Pro may be unveiled next week according to a report that tips more details about the phone as well. On Wednesday, it was reported that Xiaomi's Spanish PR agency had sent out virtual invites for a Poco event. Now, a new report claims that the company will unveil the Poco F2 Pro smartphone at this May 12 event. It has also shared the price tag, as well as the colour options the phone will allegedly come in. The report also included the European price for the Poco F2 Pro's 128GB storage variant.

Poco F2 Pro price

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the 128GB variant of the Poco F2 Pro will be priced at EUR 570 (roughly Rs. 46,800). A recent report suggested that the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant of the Poco F2 Pro will be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 53,300) while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant will be priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 61,600). The new reported pricing for the 128GB model is quite a lot lower than what was previously rumoured.

Poco F2 Pro colour options

As per the report, citing sources, Poco F2 Pro will come in four colour options including Blue, Grey, Purple, and White. These are the same colour options in which the Redmi K30 Pro was launched in China, which adds more weight to the theory that the Poco F2 Pro is a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro. The Redmi K30 Pro was launched with Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, and Space Grey colour options.

Talking about the Redmi K30 Pro, the phone was launched at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

 

Additionally, a Poco smartphone was spotted on the Chinese e-commerce website, Gearbest, ahead of launch. The listing shows the design of the phone and the rear panel with the camera module looks just like the one on the Redmi K30 Pro. Even though the listing has been taken down, there is still a Poco smartphone listed as “POCO Smartphone is Back - Multi-C Version 2” showing the outline of the phone, again, looking just like the Redmi K30 Pro.

While Poco has not shared any details about what it will unveil at the launch event on May 12, a recent tweet by the company states a “2nd generation” phone will be announced. This leads us to believe it will be the Poco F2 series which may include the Poco F2 and the Poco F2 Pro.

Further reading: Poco F2 Pro, Poco, Xiaomi, Redmi K30 Pro
