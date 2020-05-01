Technology News
Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped, Significantly More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro

Poco F2 Pro is expected to come in two variants and the 8GB RAM + 256GB model is expected to cost EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 61,600).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 May 2020 12:16 IST
Poco F2 may carry the same camera hardware as the Redmi K30 Pro (above)

Highlights
  • Poco F2 Pro pricing may start at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 53,300)
  • It may be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro
  • Poco F2 Pro is expected to come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

Poco F2 Pro came as sort of a surprise when it was first spotted in a Google Play listing as everyone was expecting some development on the Poco F2. However, the Pro variant was hinted to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro and now, a new report claims to have information on pricing for the Poco F2 Pro. According to the report, the Poco F2 Pro will start at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 53,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This is relatively more expensive than the Redmi K30 Pro that was launched in China for CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the same configuration.

According to a report by the Portuguese publication 4gnews, the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant of the Poco F2 Pro will be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 53,300) while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant will be priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 61,600). The publication also states that its source “guaranteed” the price of the Poco F2 Pro but did not share any details about the design or specifications.

If the Poco F2 Pro is indeed the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro as it is expected to be, this puts the speculated pricing of the phone quite a lot higher than the price for the Redmi K30 Pro. To recall, the Redmi K30 Pro was launched in China in March and is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the 6GB + 128GB variant and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant. It should be noted that traditionally, Xiaomi phones are priced higher in the European market.

 

However, a report by GSMArena points out that Portugal has a 'private copy tax' that inflates the price of smartphones over there. It adds that in the best case scenario, the Poco F2 Pro will be priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 49,200) for the base model.

Talking about the specifications of the Poco F2 Pro, it should carry the same internal hardware as the Redmi K30 Pro being a rebrand. Thus, the Poco F2 Pro can be expected to come with the Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G connectivity, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,700mAh battery.

Poco F2 Pro

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, POCO, Poco F2 Pro, Poco F2 Pro price, Redmi K30 Pro
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Note 9 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price, Specifications Compared
Amazon Says Biggest Impact of Coronavirus on Its Business Globally Has Been in India
