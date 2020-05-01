Poco F2 Pro came as sort of a surprise when it was first spotted in a Google Play listing as everyone was expecting some development on the Poco F2. However, the Pro variant was hinted to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro and now, a new report claims to have information on pricing for the Poco F2 Pro. According to the report, the Poco F2 Pro will start at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 53,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This is relatively more expensive than the Redmi K30 Pro that was launched in China for CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the same configuration.

According to a report by the Portuguese publication 4gnews, the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant of the Poco F2 Pro will be priced at EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 53,300) while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant will be priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 61,600). The publication also states that its source “guaranteed” the price of the Poco F2 Pro but did not share any details about the design or specifications.

If the Poco F2 Pro is indeed the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro as it is expected to be, this puts the speculated pricing of the phone quite a lot higher than the price for the Redmi K30 Pro. To recall, the Redmi K30 Pro was launched in China in March and is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the 6GB + 128GB variant and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant. It should be noted that traditionally, Xiaomi phones are priced higher in the European market.

However, a report by GSMArena points out that Portugal has a 'private copy tax' that inflates the price of smartphones over there. It adds that in the best case scenario, the Poco F2 Pro will be priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 49,200) for the base model.

Talking about the specifications of the Poco F2 Pro, it should carry the same internal hardware as the Redmi K30 Pro being a rebrand. Thus, the Poco F2 Pro can be expected to come with the Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G connectivity, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,700mAh battery.