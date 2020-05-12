Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco F2 Pro With Pop Up Selfie Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Poco F2 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Poco F2 Pro price starts at EUR 499 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 May 2020 18:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco F2 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Poco F2 Pro comes as a rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro

Highlights
  • Poco F2 Pro has up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • The smartphone comes in four colour options
  • Poco F2 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ HDR10+ AMOLED display

Poco F2 Pro has been unveiled officially as the new flagship by the Chinese brand. The smartphone comes as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro that was launched in March. It features a pop-up selfie camera and houses a quad rear camera setup. The Poco F2 Pro also comes with the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Other key highlights of the latest Poco phone include a gradient back panel and a proprietary liquid-cooling technology that is touted to dissipate the heat. The Poco F2 Pro also comes with 5G support.

Poco F2 Pro price, availability details

The Poco F2 Pro price is set at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the base 6GB 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 50,000). The phone comes in four colour options - Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, Phantom White. Moreover, it will be available for purchase starting today globally via Gearbest and AliExpress, starting at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 37,900).  Notably, Gearbest is not shipping Poco F2 Pro to India. The phone will also soon be sold via Poco.net, Amazon, Lazada, Shopee, JD Central, and more. 

Details about the launch of the Poco F2 Pro in India are yet to be revealed. However, the phone is likely to debut sometime in the coming future as the brand received a good response for the Poco F1 earlier. It also brought the Poco X2 to the country in February that has so far faced tough competition from Realme 6 Pro and Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro.

To recall, the Redmi K30 Pro was launched in China in March with a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,900) for the entry-level 6GB RAM 128GB storage model.

poco f2 pro specs Poco F2 Pro

Poco F2 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC

 

Poco F2 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco F2 Pro runs MIUI for Poco, based on Android 10, and features a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400) HDR10 AMOLED display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness and 20:9 aspect ratio. There is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For photos and videos, the Poco F2 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 5-megapixel telemacro shooter, 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has the 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

In terms of storage, the Poco F2 Pro has up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include dual-mode 5G (NSA SA), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F2 Pro price, Poco F2 Pro specifications, Poco F2 Pro, Poco
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WeWork Directors Seek to Preserve Right to Sue Owner SoftBank
iPhone 12 Series Price, Storage Options, and Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

Poco F2 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F2 Pro Debuts With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. Poco F2 Pro Launch Today: Live Stream and Everything Else You Need to Know
  4. Huawei Y9s Comes With Triple Rear Cameras and Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  5. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition With New Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched
  6. Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Jio Offering 24-Hour Grace Period After Prepaid Plan Expiration: Report
  8. Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) Feature Phones With FM Radio Launched
  9. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India
  10. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Launch Impressions: Flagship Features and Aspirations
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Finance+ Service for Buying Galaxy Phones Can Now Being Availed at Home
  2. Poco F2 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Disney+ Hotstar’s Forced Migration to SMS-Based OTP Login Leaves Some Users in the Lurch
  4. WeWork Directors Seek to Preserve Right to Sue Owner SoftBank
  5. Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, Realme TV Surface on Realme India Support Page
  6. US to Announce Chinese Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine Research: Report
  7. Amazon Alexa Gets MyPedia Skill to Help Students Learn English
  8. Huawei P30 Pro New Edition With Silver Frost Colour Option, Pre-Installed Google Apps Launched
  9. Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) Feature Phones With 1,020mAh Battery, FM Radio Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel 4a Now Reportedly Launching in June
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com