Poco F2 Pro has been unveiled officially as the new flagship by the Chinese brand. The smartphone comes as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro that was launched in March. It features a pop-up selfie camera and houses a quad rear camera setup. The Poco F2 Pro also comes with the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Other key highlights of the latest Poco phone include a gradient back panel and a proprietary liquid-cooling technology that is touted to dissipate the heat. The Poco F2 Pro also comes with 5G support.

Poco F2 Pro price, availability details

The Poco F2 Pro price is set at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the base 6GB 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 50,000). The phone comes in four colour options - Cyber Grey, Electric Purple, Neon Blue, Phantom White. Moreover, it will be available for purchase starting today globally via Gearbest and AliExpress, starting at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 37,900). Notably, Gearbest is not shipping Poco F2 Pro to India. The phone will also soon be sold via Poco.net, Amazon, Lazada, Shopee, JD Central, and more.

Details about the launch of the Poco F2 Pro in India are yet to be revealed. However, the phone is likely to debut sometime in the coming future as the brand received a good response for the Poco F1 earlier. It also brought the Poco X2 to the country in February that has so far faced tough competition from Realme 6 Pro and Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro.

To recall, the Redmi K30 Pro was launched in China in March with a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,900) for the entry-level 6GB RAM 128GB storage model.

Poco F2 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC

Poco F2 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco F2 Pro runs MIUI for Poco, based on Android 10, and features a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400) HDR10 AMOLED display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness and 20:9 aspect ratio. There is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For photos and videos, the Poco F2 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 5-megapixel telemacro shooter, 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has the 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

In terms of storage, the Poco F2 Pro has up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include dual-mode 5G (NSA SA), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.