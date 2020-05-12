Technology News
Poco F2 Pro Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream and Everything Else You Need to Know

Poco F2 Pro launch event will begin at 8pm GMT +8 (5:30pm IST).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 May 2020 07:30 IST
Poco F2 Pro is so far rumoured as a rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro

Highlights
  • Poco F2 Pro launch has been confirmed by the brand
  • The new Poco phone is teased to have a next-gen cooling system
  • Poco F2 Pro could carry a starting price of EUR 570

Poco F2 Pro is set to launch through a live stream today. The new smartphone by Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has so far been rumoured as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. The Poco F2 Pro is also likely to be a part of the Poco F2 series that would get the anticipated Poco F2 as well — at least at a later stage. As per the teasers posted on social media, the Poco F2 Pro will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and a next-generation cooling solution. The smartphone is also expected to deliver an enhanced camera experience.

Poco F2 Pro launch details, live streaming timings

The official Poco account on Twitter has revealed the debut of the Poco F2 Pro. The launch event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST) and will take place through the live stream. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch the action.

 

Poco F2 Pro price (rumoured)

Although Poco is yet to make the official announcement, the Poco F2 Pro price has already been leaked. The phone is said to carry a price tag of EUR 570 (roughly Rs. 46,800) for the base 128GB storage variant. Another report suggested that the phone would also come in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration that would be priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 61,500). Furthermore, the phone is said to be available in four distinct colour options, including Blue, Grey, Purple, and White. These are notably similar to the colour options that we saw on the Redmi K30 Pro.

Poco hasn't confirmed any details about the launch of the Poco F2 Pro in India. However, it is likely to debut in the country soon after its initial launch in some European markets. The brand that separated from Xiaomi in India also brought the Poco X2 as its new smartphone earlier this month.

Poco F2 Pro specifications, features

In terms of specifications, since the Poco F2 Pro is so far rumoured as the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro, we can safely expect that the new phone will have a pop-up camera and come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone is also likely to have a quad rear camera setup along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and pack a 4,700mAh battery.

Some recent teasers have suggested that the Poco F2 would come with the next-generation cooling technology. We saw a proprietary ‘LiquidCool' thermal management system on the Poco F1 that uses a copper chamber with vapour in it to dissipate heat. Poco is likely to provide its upgrade on the Poco F2 Pro.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F2 Pro price, Poco F2 Pro specifications, Poco F2 Pro, Poco F2, Poco
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Duo Will Soon Allow Up to 32 Participants in Group Video Calls

