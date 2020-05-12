Poco F2 Pro is set to launch through a live stream today. The new smartphone by Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has so far been rumoured as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. The Poco F2 Pro is also likely to be a part of the Poco F2 series that would get the anticipated Poco F2 as well — at least at a later stage. As per the teasers posted on social media, the Poco F2 Pro will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and a next-generation cooling solution. The smartphone is also expected to deliver an enhanced camera experience.

Poco F2 Pro launch details, live streaming timings

The official Poco account on Twitter has revealed the debut of the Poco F2 Pro. The launch event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST) and will take place through the live stream. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch the action.

Poco F2 Pro price (rumoured)

Although Poco is yet to make the official announcement, the Poco F2 Pro price has already been leaked. The phone is said to carry a price tag of EUR 570 (roughly Rs. 46,800) for the base 128GB storage variant. Another report suggested that the phone would also come in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration that would be priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 61,500). Furthermore, the phone is said to be available in four distinct colour options, including Blue, Grey, Purple, and White. These are notably similar to the colour options that we saw on the Redmi K30 Pro.

Poco hasn't confirmed any details about the launch of the Poco F2 Pro in India. However, it is likely to debut in the country soon after its initial launch in some European markets. The brand that separated from Xiaomi in India also brought the Poco X2 as its new smartphone earlier this month.

Poco F2 Pro specifications, features

In terms of specifications, since the Poco F2 Pro is so far rumoured as the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro, we can safely expect that the new phone will have a pop-up camera and come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone is also likely to have a quad rear camera setup along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and pack a 4,700mAh battery.

Some recent teasers have suggested that the Poco F2 would come with the next-generation cooling technology. We saw a proprietary ‘LiquidCool' thermal management system on the Poco F1 that uses a copper chamber with vapour in it to dissipate heat. Poco is likely to provide its upgrade on the Poco F2 Pro.

