Poco F2 series have been doing rounds of the Internet for some time now. Several reports have tipped the alleged pricing and few specifications of the two phones rumoured to be a part of the series – Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro - however, Poco is yet to confirm them. But it seems that the launch of the smartphones are not far away after the company on Thursday confirmed the arrival of unnamed Poco product(s) on May 12. As pointed out by previous reports, it is speculated that Poco will unveil Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro at the global event on May 12.

The development of the upcoming launch was shared by Poco on Twitter. Although the tweet does not reveal the name of the upcoming Poco product, we can see multiple screenshots of users talking about the Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro, therefore, suggesting that the post is about the aforementioned smartphones' launch. Similarly, the company earlier this week in a separate tweet had claimed that a "second generation" Poco product is coming. The second-generation likely indicates towards the Poco F2 series that is said to succeed the Poco F1 series - launched in 2018.

Hey POCO Fans, hit ❤️ ⁰now if you want to experience the simplicity of life powered by innovations that truly matter.



BTW, a hidden message at the end of the video.#POCOisBACK #PowerfullyCool pic.twitter.com/FoF3zrLpd3 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 7, 2020

Recently, a report had claimed that Xiaomi's Spanish PR agency had sent out invites for a virtual Poco event that is set to take place on May 12. A day after that report, a separate report had claimed that Poco will unveil the Poco F2 Pro at the event.

Poco F2 series price, colour options (expected)

It was also indicated that the rumoured Poco F2 Pro will cost EUR 570 (roughly Rs. 46,800) for the 128GB variant. Another report had previously hinted that the Poco F2 Pro might cost EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 53,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is said to be priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 61,600).

It was further tipped that the Poco F2 Pro will come in four colour options, including Blue, Grey, Purple, and White. Similarly, other reports had suggested that the Poco F2 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro that was launched in China in March. Prior to this, it was tipped that Poco F2 would be the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro but Poco India General Manager C Manmohan denied those rumours.

Therefore, at the moment, the key specifications of the Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro remain a mystery. More details about the smartphones will be known in the coming days.