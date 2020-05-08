Technology News
loading

Poco’s May 12 Global Event Confirmed, Poco F2 Series Expected

Poco F2 Pro is rumoured to be a rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 8 May 2020 14:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco’s May 12 Global Event Confirmed, Poco F2 Series Expected

Poco F2 Pro is said to launch in four colour options

Highlights
  • Poco is hosting a global event on May 12
  • Earlier, Xiaomi's PR sent invites for a virtual Poco event
  • Poco F2 Pro is said to cost roughly Rs. 46,800 for 128GB storage model

Poco F2 series have been doing rounds of the Internet for some time now. Several reports have tipped the alleged pricing and few specifications of the two phones rumoured to be a part of the series – Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro - however, Poco is yet to confirm them. But it seems that the launch of the smartphones are not far away after the company on Thursday confirmed the arrival of unnamed Poco product(s) on May 12. As pointed out by previous reports, it is speculated that Poco will unveil Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro at the global event on May 12.

The development of the upcoming launch was shared by Poco on Twitter. Although the tweet does not reveal the name of the upcoming Poco product, we can see multiple screenshots of users talking about the Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro, therefore, suggesting that the post is about the aforementioned smartphones' launch. Similarly, the company earlier this week in a separate tweet had claimed that a "second generation" Poco product is coming. The second-generation likely indicates towards the Poco F2 series that is said to succeed the Poco F1 series - launched in 2018.

Recently, a report had claimed that Xiaomi's Spanish PR agency had sent out invites for a virtual Poco event that is set to take place on May 12. A day after that report, a separate report had claimed that Poco will unveil the Poco F2 Pro at the event.

Poco F2 series price, colour options (expected)

It was also indicated that the rumoured Poco F2 Pro will cost EUR 570 (roughly Rs. 46,800) for the 128GB variant. Another report had previously hinted that the Poco F2 Pro might cost EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 53,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is said to be priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 61,600).

It was further tipped that the Poco F2 Pro will come in four colour options, including Blue, Grey, Purple, and White. Similarly, other reports had suggested that the Poco F2 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro that was launched in China in March. Prior to this, it was tipped that Poco F2 would be the rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro but Poco India General Manager C Manmohan denied those rumours.

Therefore, at the moment, the key specifications of the Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro remain a mystery. More details about the smartphones will be known in the coming days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco, Poco F2 Pro, Poco F2 Pro price, Poco F2
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless Charger With Built-in Cooling Fan Launched in India
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro

Related Stories

Poco’s May 12 Global Event Confirmed, Poco F2 Series Expected
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Streaming Device Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launched in India
  4. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  5. Xiaomi Launches Mi 30W Wireless Charger in India
  6. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z to Go on Sale in India Starting May 10
  7. Realme Nazro 10, Narzo 10A Arriving in India on May 11
  8. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  9. Mi 10 Teased to Go on Sale via Amazon India; Mi Box Debut Confirmed
  10. Popular Google Doodle Games Series Brings Back Halloween Game
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M2 Pro Once Again in Rumours as Another Mid-Range Phone by Poco Brand
  2. Poco’s May 12 Global Event Confirmed, Poco F2 Series Expected
  3. Jio to Get Rs. 11,367 Crores Investment From US-Based PE Firm Vista Equity Partners
  4. Xiaomi Mi 30W Wireless Charger With Built-in Cooling Fan Launched in India
  5. NRAI to Launch Its Own Food Delivery Platform to Take on Zomato, Swiggy
  6. Mi Box 4K Streaming Device Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,499
  7. Four More Shots Please! Renewed for Season 3, With Tannishtha Chatterjee as Director
  8. Mi 10 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,499
  10. WeChat Monitors Files Shared by International Users to Bolster Censorship in China, Says Citizen Lab
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com