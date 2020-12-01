Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco F2 Pro Getting Android 11 Based MIUI 12 Update With Additions to Camera App, More Features

Poco F2 Pro Getting Android 11-Based MIUI 12 Update With Additions to Camera App, More Features

Poco F2 Pro’s MIUI 12 update is 2.8GB in size.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 December 2020 15:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco F2 Pro Getting Android 11-Based MIUI 12 Update With Additions to Camera App, More Features

Poco F2 Pro has not been launched in India

Highlights
  • Poco F2 Pro update rolling out to select users
  • Poco F2 Pro gets changes in camera app with latest update
  • Poco F2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC

Poco F2 Pro global variant is now receiving the Android 11-based MIUI 12 stable update. A screenshot of the update has been posted on Poco F2 Pro Indonesia's Telegram channel. The Android 11 update brings along a bunch of new features, including additions to the camera app. The download patch is 2.8GB in size, and is likely to pack the latest security patch along side enhancements. Poco, the Xiaomi sub-brand, had announced plans to bring Android 11 to the phone back in June.

According to a screenshot available on the Poco F2 Pro Indonesia channel on Telegram, users have started receiving Android 11-based MIUI 12 stable update. The update brings the software version to MIUI V12.2.1.0.RJKMIXM. A report by YTECHB claims that the update is being rolled out for select users and packs new features, latest Android security patch, and enhancements.

The changelog mentions a few changes in the camera app. There are three new AI watermarks and new templates for vlogs that will be available for download from cloud. Those who own a Poco F2 Pro can check the arrival of the update on their phones by going to Settings > About phone.

The update should bring features that Google launched earlier this year. These include Chat Bubbles, inbuilt screen recording, redesigned media controls, and Smart Reply, among others. The phone should also be getting further MIUI 12 features such as new animations, intuitive UI, and exclusive wallpapers.

Poco had announced back in June that Poco F2 Pro would get Android 11 beta 1. The smartphone, that has not made its way to India yet, runs MIUI for Poco – a slightly tweaked version of MIUI found in Xiaomi phones.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F2 Pro, Android 11, Poco, Xiaomi, MIUI 12
YouTube Top Trending Videos for 2020 in the US: These Are the Top Creators, Breakout Creators, and Music Videos of the Year
Indians Spend Rs. 2,400 on Average for Servicing Out-of-Warranty Smartphones: Counterpoint

Related Stories

Poco F2 Pro Getting Android 11-Based MIUI 12 Update With Additions to Camera App, More Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live on Google Play
  2. Facebook Buys Online Customer Service Startup Kustomer
  3. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  4. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale Goes Live, Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  6. Spotify Is Reportedly Testing Stories With Playlists, Artists
  7. Moto G 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India
  8. Redmi Note 9 4G China Model May Launch as Redmi 9 Power in India
  9. Micromax Co-Founder Suggests a 6GB RAM Phone in the Works
  10. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Is Featuring a Giving Tuesday Shared Story to Highlight Accounts That Are Donating
  2. Indians Spend Rs. 2,400 on Average for Servicing Out-of-Warranty Smartphones: Counterpoint
  3. Amazon Says Sellers Saw 60 Percent More Sales Than Last Year From Black Friday Through Cyber Monday
  4. Poco F2 Pro Getting Android 11-Based MIUI 12 Update With Additions to Camera App, More Features
  5. YouTube Top Trending Videos for 2020 in the US: These Are the Top Creators, Breakout Creators, and Music Videos of the Year
  6. Asus ZenFone 5Z Getting VoWiFi on Jio in India, VoLTE on T-Mobile in US: Report
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10i Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
  8. Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Processor Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 75,990
  9. Micromax May Bring a 6GB RAM Phone With Liquid Cooling, High Refresh Rate, Suggests Co-Founder
  10. Google Wifi, Nest Wifi Routers Now Let You Prioritise Meet and Zoom Video Calls Over Other Activities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com