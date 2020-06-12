Technology News
Poco F2 Pro to Get Android 11 Beta 1 Soon, Xiaomi Sub-Brand Reveals

Poco F2 Pro was launched globally in May at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the base 6GB + 128GB variant.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 June 2020 11:11 IST
Poco F2 Pro to Get Android 11 Beta 1 Soon, Xiaomi Sub-Brand Reveals

Photo Credit: Twitter/ POCO

Poco F2 Pro is a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro

Highlights
  • Poco F2 Pro will receive Android 11 beta 1
  • The phone is yet to make its way to India
  • Poco F2 Pro runs a revamped version of MIUI called MIUI for Poco

Poco, the Xiaomi sub-brand, has announced that its recently launched Poco F2 Pro will be getting Android 11 beta 1. The development was shared on Twitter by Poco's global account and comes right after Google released the Android 11 beta 1 for Pixel phones. The Poco F2 Pro currently runs MIUI for Poco, based on Android 10, and now it will be receiving an Android 11 beta 1 based MIUI for the interested users. Notably, the Poco F2 Pro has not made its way to India yet, but the company recently teased a new Poco smartphone coming to the country soon.

The tweet by Poco does not reveal the timeline for when the Android 11 beta 1 will arrive for the Poco F2 Pro. The phone currently runs MIUI for Poco that is a slightly tweaked version of MIUI found in Xiaomi phones. Xiaomi has already announced that it would release Android 11 beta 1 for Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones. Apart from Xiaomi, a couple other smartphone manufacturers have announced the next iteration of Android for their phones.

Oppo also made the announcement yesterday stating that its soon to be launched Find X2 series will be getting Android 11 beta 1 based ColorOS. The Oppo Find X2 series will be launching in India on June 17. OnePlus has also released Android 11 beta 1 for OnePlus 8 series.

Google released Android 11 beta 1 for Pixel phones yesterday, June 11.

Poco F2 Pro specifications

To recall, the Poco F2 Pro launched globally in May as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro Pro that was introduced in China in March. The phone runs MIUI for Poco that is based on Android 10. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400) HDR10 AMOLED display and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It comes with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter, a 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Poco F2 Pro also has a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

In terms of storage, the Poco F2 Pro includes up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For connectivity, there is dual-mode 5G (NSA SA), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is backed by a 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: POCO, Poco F2 Pro, Android 11 Beta 1, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google's New Rules Clamp Down on Discriminatory Housing, Job Ads

