Poco F2 has been in the news for quite a while now and a mysterious new phone has been spotted on Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website. Though the listing does not reveal any information on the specifications, it does however, state that phone with model number M2004J11G is a Poco smartphone with Xiaomi as the manufacturer of goods. This model number format is similar to the Poco F1, the Redmi K20 Pro, and the Redmi K30 Pro, as pointed out by a tipster on Twitter.

The EEC listing was first shared by @stufflistings on Twitter and we were able to verify the same. It shows a smartphone listing with the Poco trademark and model number M2004J11G was published on March 31. The manufacture is listed as Xiaomi. Talking about the model number, another tipster by the username @Sudhanshu1414 shared on Twitter the similarity between this and the model numbers for the Poco F1, Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K30 Pro. The Poco F1 had the model number M1805E10A, the Redmi K20 Pro was spotted on a TENAA listing with model number M1903F11C, while the Redmi K30 Pro was spotted in a 3C certification listing with model number M2001J11C. But the new listing clearly states that the phone in question is from the Poco brand that leads us to believe it might be the much-anticipated Poco F2.

Initially, it was rumoured that the Poco F2 will be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro but these rumours were quashed by Poco India General Manager C Manmohan.

The Poco F1 was released in 2018 and gathered a lot of hype for offering a flagship processor, Snapdragon 845, at a starting price of Rs. 20,999. It had up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.