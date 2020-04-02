Technology News
loading

Unannounced Poco Phone Spotted on Eurasian Regulator’s Website, Tipped to Be Poco F2

Poco F2 was rumoured to be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro but that will not be the case, according to C Manmohan, Poco India GM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 April 2020 12:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Unannounced Poco Phone Spotted on Eurasian Regulator’s Website, Tipped to Be Poco F2

Model number in the listing has similar format to Poco F1

Highlights
  • Poco smartphone tipped to be Poco F2 has been spotted on EEC website
  • It has the model number M2004J11G
  • Poco F2 will not be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro

Poco F2 has been in the news for quite a while now and a mysterious new phone has been spotted on Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website. Though the listing does not reveal any information on the specifications, it does however, state that phone with model number M2004J11G is a Poco smartphone with Xiaomi as the manufacturer of goods. This model number format is similar to the Poco F1, the Redmi K20 Pro, and the Redmi K30 Pro, as pointed out by a tipster on Twitter.

The EEC listing was first shared by @stufflistings on Twitter and we were able to verify the same. It shows a smartphone listing with the Poco trademark and model number M2004J11G was published on March 31. The manufacture is listed as Xiaomi. Talking about the model number, another tipster by the username @Sudhanshu1414 shared on Twitter the similarity between this and the model numbers for the Poco F1, Redmi K20 Pro and the Redmi K30 Pro. The Poco F1 had the model number M1805E10A, the Redmi K20 Pro was spotted on a TENAA listing with model number M1903F11C, while the Redmi K30 Pro was spotted in a 3C certification listing with model number M2001J11C. But the new listing clearly states that the phone in question is from the Poco brand that leads us to believe it might be the much-anticipated Poco F2.

Initially, it was rumoured that the Poco F2 will be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro but these rumours were quashed by Poco India General Manager C Manmohan.

The Poco F1 was released in 2018 and gathered a lot of hype for offering a flagship processor, Snapdragon 845, at a starting price of Rs. 20,999. It had up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, POCO, Poco F2, Poco f1, Eurasian Economic Commission, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Privacy-Mad Germany Turns to App to Track Virus Spread

Related Stories

Unannounced Poco Phone Spotted on Eurasian Regulator’s Website, Tipped to Be Poco F2
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  2. From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April
  3. Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April
  4. BigBasket, Grofers Face Shortage of Delivery Staff Due to Coronavirus
  5. Huawei Vision Smart TV With Pop-Up Camera to Officially Launch on April 8
  6. Realme 6 Series, 5 Series, C3 Price In India Hiked Due to GST Increase
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro Leaked Render Tips Funky ‘Ultramarine Blue’ Colour Option
  8. Zoom Flaw Exposes Email Address, Photos of Users to Strangers: Report
  9. Zoom App Said to Have Have Serious Security Flaws on Windows, macOS
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. 1.5 Million Israelis Using Voluntary Coronavirus Monitoring App
  2. Intel 10th Gen 'Comet Lake-H' CPUs With up to 8 Cores for Gaming, Workstation Laptops Launched
  3. Unannounced Poco Phone Spotted on Eurasian Regulator’s Website, Tipped to Be Poco F2
  4. Coronavirus Seen as Trigger for Mobile Money Growth in West Africa
  5. Google to Shut Down Neighbourly, Its Local Community Information App, Less Than Two Years After Launch
  6. Zoom App Could Let Attackers Access Windows Passwords, Take Over Your Mac: Reports
  7. YouTube Working on TikTok Competitor Called Shorts: Report
  8. Coronavirus: Loss of Taste and Smell Key COVID-19 Symptoms, App Study Finds
  9. New Scientific Breakthrough Aims to Turn Wi-Fi Signals Into Usable Power
  10. J.K. Rowling Offers Free Harry Potter Books, Launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ Digital Hub
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com