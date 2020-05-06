Technology News
Poco F2 Launch Expected on May 12 as Company Sends Out Invites: Report

Poco has been teasing through multiple tweets, the launch of a new phone which is expected to be the Poco F2.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 May 2020 19:35 IST
Poco F1 was launched with the Snapdragon 845 SoC

Poco F1 was launched with the Snapdragon 845 SoC

Highlights
  • Poco F2 is expected to be announced at the May 12 event
  • Xiaomi’s Spanish PR agency has reportedly sent invites for virtual event
  • Poco will unveil a second generation phone at the event

Poco is expected to launch the follow-up to its Poco F1 smartphone that came out in 2018, this year. While there is no concrete information on the Poco F2, there have been some leaks about the existence of a Poco F2 Pro, as well as a Poco M2 Pro. Now, Xiaomi's Spanish PR agency has reportedly sent out virtual invites to a Poco event scheduled for May 12. Poco's Twitter account also shared a video stating it will be revealing a “2nd generation” phone which may be the Poco F2 smartphone.

According to a report by Android Authority which claims to have received a Poco event invite, the online event will be held on May 12. The time for the event has not been shared and there is no information on where the event will be streamed either. But, what we do know, from the post shared by Poco on Twitter, is that the company will announce a second generation phone. While the 46-second video that accompanied the tweet does not reveal anything about the event, it is expected that Poco F2 series will be unveiled.

 

 

Recently, a Poco phone called the Poco M2 Pro was spotted on Xiaomi India website's RF Exposure page suggesting the phone will might come to India. But, the listing was taken down by the company. Therefore, it is unclear which series of phones Poco will be announcing at the event on May 12, whether the Poco F2 or Poco M2 series. But, we can expect that it will be either of these two as the Poco X2 was released in India just a couple months ago. Notably, it could also be that Poco will announce the global launch for the Poco X2 but there is a very slight possibility of that happening.

A few days ago, the company posted a video on Twitter with #WakeUpPOCO showing screenshots of users talking about the Poco F2 which one in particular stating, “I am having poco F2. Loved the way it's doing multitasking. Excellent camera and also PUBG is running smoothly.” This tips the scale towards the Poco F2 being announced at the event. It was followed by another post on Twitter that said, “After 256 days of waiting, today we can finally say #POCOisBACK.” Then, on Wednesday, Poco posted yet another tweet with #POCOisBACK that said, “Join us on this journey and experience the simplicity of a life powered by innovations that truly matter.”

 

It should be noted that Poco has not shared any details about what it will be announcing at the online event on May 12, other than the fact that it will be a “2nd generation” phone so, this is all speculation at this point.

Further reading: Xiaomi, POCO, Poco F2, Poco f1, Poco F2 Pro, Poco X2
