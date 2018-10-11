Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is now on its second day which sees massive discounts on smartphones across brands. One of the biggest deals of this festive sale is the already value-for-money Xiaomi Poco F1. The smartphone is part of Flipkart’s assured buyback guarantee scheme which claims that a buyback price of Rs. 14,700 will be given if the Poco F1 is exchanged for another Poco phone within 6 to 8 months of purchase. This also leads us to speculate that a second-gen Poco phone, Poco F2 if you may, will most likely be released within the coming 8 months.

As per a tweet by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain, Flipkart's Poco F1 buyback plan offers an exciting value proposition with the effective price of the base variant going below the Rs. 6,500 price mark. Users will, however, have to purchase the buyback guarantee policy for a nominal fee of Rs. 149. Additionally, this policy offers a guaranteed buyback price of Rs. 10,500 when exchanging it for any other mobile phone between the next 6 to 8 months. As for the 9 to 12-month period after purchase, Flipkart is offering an exchange price of Rs. 8,400 irrespective of smartphone model. Users can also avail 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

This further pushes the point that a new Poco phone is coming before the next 8 months because the company, in partnership with Flipkart, would want to encourage its purchase through existing Poco customers. To recall, all colour variants and storage configurations are currently available for purchase during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, till stocks last.

Some important terms of the buyback policy include the fact that it is non-transferable, that the original phone must be returned in a working condition without any major dents, and that there will be reduction in buyback value if original box, charger, or accessories are not returned.

As for an expected launch date and specifications of the Poco F2, this piece of information is based on assumptions made upon an official product listing. We are nowhere near the launch, but hopefully the second-gen model might come with upgraded features like a newer SoC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a revamped design. This is, however, a great deal for customers who would want to stick to Poco’s experience for more than one smartphone generation.