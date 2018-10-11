NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco F2 Tipped by Flipkart to Launch Within Next 8 Months, 70 Percent Buyback Offered on Poco F1

Poco F2 Tipped by Flipkart to Launch Within Next 8 Months, 70 Percent Buyback Offered on Poco F1

, 11 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Poco F2 Tipped by Flipkart to Launch Within Next 8 Months, 70 Percent Buyback Offered on Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1 price in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage

Highlights

  • Poco F1 was launched in August this year
  • Flipkart is running buyback policy up to Rs. 14,700
  • The base variant has an effective price of as low as Rs. 6,300

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is now on its second day which sees massive discounts on smartphones across brands. One of the biggest deals of this festive sale is the already value-for-money Xiaomi Poco F1. The smartphone is part of Flipkart’s assured buyback guarantee scheme which claims that a buyback price of Rs. 14,700 will be given if the Poco F1 is exchanged for another Poco phone within 6 to 8 months of purchase. This also leads us to speculate that a second-gen Poco phone, Poco F2 if you may, will most likely be released within the coming 8 months.

As per a tweet by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain, Flipkart's Poco F1 buyback plan offers an exciting value proposition with the effective price of the base variant going below the Rs. 6,500 price mark. Users will, however, have to purchase the buyback guarantee policy for a nominal fee of Rs. 149. Additionally, this policy offers a guaranteed buyback price of Rs. 10,500 when exchanging it for any other mobile phone between the next 6 to 8 months. As for the 9 to 12-month period after purchase, Flipkart is offering an exchange price of Rs. 8,400 irrespective of smartphone model. Users can also avail 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

This further pushes the point that a new Poco phone is coming before the next 8 months because the company, in partnership with Flipkart, would want to encourage its purchase through existing Poco customers. To recall, all colour variants and storage configurations are currently available for purchase during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, till stocks last.

Some important terms of the buyback policy include the fact that it is non-transferable, that the original phone must be returned in a working condition without any major dents, and that there will be reduction in buyback value if original box, charger, or accessories are not returned.

As for an expected launch date and specifications of the Poco F2, this piece of information is based on assumptions made upon an official product listing. We are nowhere near the launch, but hopefully the second-gen model might come with upgraded features like a newer SoC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a revamped design. This is, however, a great deal for customers who would want to stick to Poco’s experience for more than one smartphone generation.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Poco F1, Poco F1 Price in India, Poco F2, Flipkart, Big Billion Days
Airtel Rs. 398 Recharge Pack With 1.5GB Data per Day, Unlimited Voice Calls Launched to Rival Jio
Tesla Faces Huge Bills in 143 Days
Poco F2 Tipped by Flipkart to Launch Within Next 8 Months, 70 Percent Buyback Offered on Poco F1
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. New Nokia Phone's India Launch Expected Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Google Pixel 3 vs OnePlus 6 vs iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  3. Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  4. Yu Yuphoria Smart TV With 40-Inch Full-HD Panel Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Streaming Media Player Launched, Up for Pre-Orders
  6. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) With 4 Rear Cameras Expected to Launch Tomorrow
  7. Realme 2 Pro Review
  8. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Cut for Festive Season, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  9. Record 'Fast Radio Bursts' Detected From Deep Space: Study
  10. Nokia 6.1 Plus Receives Android 9.0 Pie Update in Beta
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.