Poco F2 to Launch in 2020, Pocophone Chief Alvin Tse Hints

Poco F2 is expected to sport flagship-level specifications and be priced aggressively.

By | Updated: 21 December 2019 19:06 IST
Poco F2 to Launch in 2020, Pocophone Chief Alvin Tse Hints

Poco F2 case renders were leaked recently

Highlights
  • “You will hear more from POCO in 2020,” Tse tweets
  • Poco F1 was launched in 2018, no successor was launched this year
Pocophone Global head Alvin Tse has hinted that the successor of the Poco F1 will launch in 2020. He released a new tweet claiming that more about the Poco brand will be unveiled next year. Xiaomi unveiled its sub-brand Poco in 2018, and launched the Poco F1 as the debut phone last year. It has been more than a year since the launch of Poco F1 phone, and fans have been incessantly asking about the successor all throughout the year.

Now, Tse has taken to Twitter to respond to a user query about the Poco brand. In his response, Tse wrote, “You will hear more from POCO in 2020.” This hints that Xiaomi will launch the Poco F1 successor next year, so far rumoured to be called the Poco F2. There's no details on when an announcement regarding the next-gen phone can be expected, but we hope its sooner than later in the year.

Poco F2 was leaked in case renders recently, and the phone is expected to sport a notch-less display and have a pop-up selfie camera instead. It is seen to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner and a triple camera setup at the back. The transparent case reveals that the back panel design will sport flame-like gradient pattern.

This 2018 Poco F1 smartphone packed in last year's flagship processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. It was priced rather aggressively, giving tough competition to similarly specced smartphones out there. It is possible that the Poco F2 could upgrade the SoC to the newer Snapdragon 855+, and Xiaomi could offer flagship-level specifications on this phone as well at an aggressive price tag.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco, Poco F2, Poco F1, Xiaomi
