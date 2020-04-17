Technology News
loading

Poco F2 Reportedly Spotted in IMEI Database With Model Number M2004J11G

Poco F2 was rumoured to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro but these speculations were quashed by Poco India’s General Manager.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 April 2020 13:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco F2 Reportedly Spotted in IMEI Database With Model Number M2004J11G

Poco F1 features dual rear cameras and Snapdragon 845 SoC

Highlights
  • Poco F2 has been reportedly spotted in IMEI database
  • The listing does not reveal any details on specifications
  • Poco F2 will not be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro

Poco F2, the successor to 2018's Poco F1 smartphone, has reportedly been spotted in another industry body's database. Expected to come with model number M2004J11G, the phone was first spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website and now, it has reportedly popped up in the IMEI database. The Poco F2 seems to be collecting all the necessary certifications that may suggest that the company may be launching the phone in the near future. However, Poco itself has not shared any information about the launch or details about the Poco F2.

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma who goes by @stufflistings, the IMEI database listing shows the Poco F2 will come with model number M2004J11G. One of the two images shared by the tipster in a tweet shows “Xiaomi: Poco (M2004J11G)” indicating that a Poco smartphone with this model number has been listed on the IMEI database. The other image simply associates the model number with “Poco F2”. While it does not share any more information about the phone itself, this adds more weight to a previous sighting that claimed the model number M2004J11G belongs to the Poco F2.

The alleged Poco F2 was previously spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website with the same model number. It also listed the manufacturer as Xiaomi and the product name as “Smartphone of the POCO trademark.” However, there was no detail on the specifications of the phone.

It was believed that the Poco F2 will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro but Poco India General Manager C Manmohan denied these rumours. The Poco F2, according to Manmohan, will not be priced around Rs. 20,000 that means it will not follow in the footsteps of its predecessor – Poco F1 – that was launched at Rs. 20,999 in 2018. The Poco F1, at the time, was among the cheapest phones to carry the flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual rear cameras, and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: POCO, Xiaomi, Poco F2
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Mrs. Serial Killer Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Next Indian Original Movie
Zee5 Kids With 4,000 Free Hours of Content Launched, Originals Announced
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Poco F2 Reportedly Spotted in IMEI Database With Model Number M2004J11G
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series China Pricing Suggests What We Can Expect in India
  2. A Mysterious Redmi Phone Has Been Certified in China
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Allow More Users in Group Calls
  4. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  5. Xiaomi Launches Its Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in India
  6. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  8. Four More Shots Please! Refuses to Grow Up in Season 2
  9. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  10. Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to Now Launch in India on April 21
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Alexa Voice-Based Assistant Gets a Long-Form Speaking Style
  2. How to Delete Zoom Account: A Step-by-Step Guide
  3. Missing Office During Coronavirus Lockdown? These Websites Bring Familiar Office Sounds to the Home
  4. Honor 9X Lite, Honor 20E With 4GB of RAM, Octa-Core SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. iPhone SE (2020) vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  6. Samsung Working on One UI 2.1 Update for Galaxy Note 9
  7. Apple to Bring ‘Battery Health Management’ Feature to MacBooks to Extend Battery Lifespan
  8. Amazon Workers Group Calls for Strike Over Virus and Environmental Concerns
  9. Google Updates Play Store Rules to Stop Android App Subscription Fraud
  10. HP ZBook Studio and ZBook Create Laptops Launched, HP Envy 15 Refreshed With New Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com