Technology News

Poco F2 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench Packing Snapdragon 855, 4GB of RAM

, 18 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Poco F2 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench Packing Snapdragon 855, 4GB of RAM

The Poco F2 was allegedly spotted running Android Q on Geekbench

Highlights

  • The listing indicates presence of Snapdragon 855 SoC on Poco F2
  • The smartphone was spotted with just 4GB of RAM
  • There is no word when the Poco F2 will be launched

Poco F1 – the first offering from Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco – was one of the most talked about smartphones at its launch. And even though a successor is yet to be announced, it is highly anticipated. Tentatively called the Poco F2, the upcoming smartphone has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench. An alleged Geekbench listing of the Poco F2 indicates that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone was also spotted running Android Q on the benchmarking platform.

The Poco F2 was first sighted on Geekbench back in December last year, packing the Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM, and running on Android Pie. The fresh Geekbench listing of the Poco F2 suggests that it will come equipped with the newer and more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, but joined by just 4GB of RAM. The Poco F2 is also seen running Android Q on the benchmarking platform. The Poco F2's Geekbench listing was spotted by Gizmochina.

In terms of the benchmarking performance, the Poco F2 is seen to have scored 1,776 in the single-core test and 6,097 in the multi-core test. The points tally posted by the Poco F2 is quite low, especially when compared with the Geekbench scores of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ (Review), which is also powered by the same Qualcomm processor. For comparison, the Samsung flagship scored 4,406 and 10,358 in Geekbench 4's single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

We are a little sceptical about the veracity of the latest Poco F2 Geekbench listing, and there are multiple reasons to doubt the authenticity of the listing. The 4GB of RAM on the Poco F2 makes little sense, since the base variant of its predecessor – the Poco F1 – came equipped with 6GB of RAM. Also, the surprisingly lower benchmark scores indicate that something fishy is going on. Needless to say, do take the reports of Poco F2's alleged visit to Geekbench with the proverbial pinch of salt.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F2, Poco, Xiaomi, Geekbench, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Android Q
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
NASA Lab Creates Exoplanet Atmosphere on Earth
Samsung Galaxy A10 With Exynos 7884 SoC to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications
Poco F2 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench Packing Snapdragon 855, 4GB of RAM
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo K1
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  2. Redmi 7 Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Facebook Says That It Removed 1.5 Million Videos of New Zealand Massacre
  4. Samsung Galaxy A10 to Go on Sale in India Starting Today
  5. Redmi 7 With 19:9 Display, Snapdragon 632 SoC Debuts in China
  6. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  7. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android Pie Set to Debut Soon
  9. Spotify Hits Back at Apple, Calls It 'Monopolist'
  10. How Motorola Lost Its Grip on India’s Smartphone Market
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.