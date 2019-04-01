The Poco F1 received a lot of flak for not being able to stream HD content from services like Netflix and Amazon Prime. A recent beta update added Widevine L1 support, but Netflix HD streaming support was still missing. With the rollout of the MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global beta update, Xiaomi has confirmed that some progress has been made, and that support for streaming Netflix HD content will arrive soon. Additionally, the March security update has also arrived with the latest MIUI 10 global beta update.

The MIUI 9.2.25 beta update finally introduced Widevine L1 support, but it was half-baked as it only brought support for streaming HD content from Amazon Prime and Hotstar, and skipped on Netflix. After the disappointment, Xiaomi has revealed that talks with Netflix are in progress and that Poco F1 users will soon be able to stream HD content from Netflix. However, the company has not provided an exact time frame as to when that will happen and users will get to stream high-resolution content from Netflix after downloading the Widevine certification key.

The latest announcement coincides with the release of the MIUI 9.3.28 Global beta update, which has also fixed some touch input issues such as touch lag, wrong touch registration, and non-responsive screen. The March Android security patch has also arrived with the new beta update. Xiaomi has outlined a history of changes that have been made after receiving users' feedback such as the ability to see notifications in the status bar and the arrival of the dark mode in Poco Launcher.

Other notable changes include the ability to customise the app icon size and grid layout in Poco Launcher, Asphalt 8 and Asphalt 9 compatibility, option to hide notch, Google Lens support, etc. As for the features that are currently under development, they include support for app badges and face unlock in the app lock.

In addition to the Poco F1, Xiaomi has released the MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global beta update for a host of other smartphones, which include Redmi 3S, Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi 4X, Mi 5s, Redmi 4A, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 5A /Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Note 5A Prime / Redmi Y1, Mi 6, Mi MIX 2, Redmi Note 5, Mi Note 2, Mi MIX, Mi MIX 2S, Poco F1, Mi 8, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro India, Mi Max 3, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5, Mi Note 3, Mi 5s Plus, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi MIX 3.

You can also read our coverage of the MIUI 9.3.28 open beta update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro. As for the changes introduced by the latest MIUI 10 global beta update, they include the system-wide dark mode (to enable, go to Settings > Display > Dark Mode) and the updated Android security patch (March level). Additionally, Xiaomi has fixed a host of issues, all of which are mentioned below:

Virus scan started over after users tapped the results of a completed scan

Battery indicator didn't disappear when the Notification shade was opened on the Lock screen

Adding passwords while transparent wallpapers are applied. • Issues with displaying notifications on the Lock screen

Errors occurred while entering passwords and PINs

The MIUI 10 9.3.28 update for the Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm / Redmi Note 4X (mido), Redmi 5 Plus, Mi 9, Redmi Note 4 MTK has been delayed due to errors, and the same has been suspended for the Redmi S2. If you want to manually download the latest MIUI 10 global beta update for any of the compatible smartphones listed above, you can do so from this page.