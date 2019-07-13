Technology News
loading

Poco F1 Users Asked to Return Phones Plagued by Touchscreen Issues for Testing

Xiaomi has not promised to give a spare phone, so think before you send your Poco F1.

By | Updated: 13 July 2019 17:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Poco F1 Users Asked to Return Phones Plagued by Touchscreen Issues for Testing

Xiaomi promised to fix the Poco F1’s touchscreen issues earlier this year as well.

Highlights
  • MIUI 10.3.5.0 apparently couldn’t resolve the touch issues
  • Xiaomi will select only a small number of phones for testing
  • The issues include ghost touch, screen freezing, and input lag

The Poco F1, despite being a fairly popular phone with high-end hardware at an affordable price, has been plagued by one issue after another ever since its launch. But rather than relying on software updates, Xiaomi is now taking things to the next level in order to solve a well-known touch sensitivity issue on the Poco F1. The company is asking Poco F1 users who are experiencing the touchscreen issue on their phone to send it over so that it can be assessed and the issue can be resolved.

Pocophone Global head, Alvin Tse, tweeted that the company is looking to test Poco F1 units on which users are experiencing the touch issues after receiving the MIUI v10.3.5.0 update. Poco F1 users have complained about touch-related issues for quite some time, which include input lag, ghost touch, and screen freezing. The company promised to fix the Poco F1's touch related issues back in January, adding that the battery drain problem will also be fixed with an upcoming update.

But it appears that even the MIUI v10.3.5.0 update couldn't resolve the aforementioned issues, prompting the company to request Poco F1 users to send their phone for testing and assessment. If you own a Poco F1 on which you are experiencing touch issues and are willing to send over the phone for testing, you can start by sending details such as user ID, contact info, description of the issue, Feedback ID, videos/screenshots documenting the issue to vzhaoxiaomi@gmail.com.

However, Xiaomi won't accept all Poco F1 units, as the company will only select a small number of phones that it deems suitable for testing. Once a device has been selected for assessment, the company will then reach out to the user for sending the device. It must also be noted that Poco has not promised to send another device in exchange for the affected Poco F1 unit with touch issues. So, if you don't have a spare phone lying around, sending your Poco F1 might not be a good idea.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Poco, Poco F1, Poco F1 Touch Issue
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Asks Twitter What They Would Take to the Moon - Indian Flag Wins Out
Poco F1 Users Asked to Return Phones Plagued by Touchscreen Issues for Testing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale Offers on Smartphones, Accessories Revealed
  2. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  3. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note10+ Price and Release Date Leaked
  5. Hubble Space Telescope Finds Mysterious Black Hole Disc
  6. Stranger Things Season 4 to ‘Open Up Outside of Hawkins’, Say Creators
  7. OnePlus TV Launch Nearing as Remote Control Reaches Bluetooth SIG
  8. Sigma fp Is the 'World's Smallest, Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera'
  9. Mi A3 Will Excel at Photography, Xiaomi Teases
  10. Realme 3i to Sport a 6.22-Inch Dewdrop Display, New Teaser Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco F1 Users Asked to Return Phones Plagued by Touchscreen Issues for Testing
  2. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Asks Twitter What They Would Take to the Moon - Indian Flag Wins Out
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Official Renders Leaked; Price Tipped Again
  4. Google Assistant Data Breach Faces Review by Irish Privacy Watchdog
  5. Mi A3 Teasers Claim Photography Prowess, Leak Tips Detailed Specifications
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: OnePlus 6T, Redmi 6, and Other Mobile Discounts, Offers Listed
  7. Amazon Prime Day Becomes a Phenomenon as Rivals Jump In
  8. US FTC Said to Approve $5-Billion Facebook Fine Over Privacy Issues
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Users Complain of Lockout Issue After Recent Update, Verizon and AT&T Subscribers Affected
  10. Twitter Users in Canada Will Be Able to Hide Replies to Their Tweets From Next Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.