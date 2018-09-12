Poco F1 Third Flash Sale at 12pm Today on Mi.com, Flipkart

Poco F1 third flash sale will be held in India at 12pm on September 12. Interested buyers will be able to snag a Poco F1 configuration of their choice via Mi.com and Flipkart at the assigned time today. Considering there is a lot of demand for the Xiaomi-branded smartphone, we recommend users log on to their preferred e-commerce portal a few minutes before the sale. Apart from the three regular variants, the Poco F1 Armoured Edition will also be part of the sale on both portals. That said, let's get into the Poco F1 pricing, availability, and specifications. The phone was launched late last month.

Poco F1 price in India, availability

Poco F1 price in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. Apart from that, the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB RAM/ 256GB onboard storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 28,999. The variants are available in Graphite Black, Rosso Red, and Steel Blue colour options. There is a special Poco F1 Armoured Edition also up for grabs, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at Rs. 29,999. The Armoured Edition comes with a 'real Kevlar' back panel.

While the Poco F1 claims to offer value for money with flagship-grade specifications at a competitive price tag, there have been a couple instances of poor quality control including the lack of Widevine L1 licence that means no HD streaming on services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and user reports around display bleeding on their retail units. The second sale was held on September 5 in India.

Poco F1 specifications

The dual-SIM Poco F1 runs MIUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) panel with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Poco F1 bears a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor with HDR and AI Beautify features. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 18W charging via Quick Charge 3.0.