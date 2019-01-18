Poco F1 has now started receiving MIUI 10.2.2.0 Global Stable update that brings a slo-mo mode with 960fps frame rate. The new update also includes an enhanced low-light mode. The new MIUI 10 update comes weeks after Xiaomi released Android Pie for the Poco F1 through the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM. Poco India General Manager C Manmohan last week revealed the development of the new software update. The executive said through his official Twitter account that 960fps video recording support and a night mode would debut on the Poco F1 in the coming two weeks.

As posted by some users on the MIUI forums, the MIUI 10.2.2.0 Global Stable update for the Poco F1 is now rolling out. The update carries build V10.2.2.0.PEJMIXM and is 311MB in size.

The key highlight of the latest MIUI 10 update for the Poco F1 is certainly the ability to shoot 960fps videos. This means the new option will sit alongside the existing 120fps and 240fps slow-motion video recording support. Moreover, there is an enhanced low-light mode to improve night shots.

Poco Global Head Alvin Tse on Friday confirmed through a tweet that the MIUI 10.2.2.0 is currently rolling out with a bunch of bug fixes. He also mentioned that the update should reach all Poco F1 users in the next few days.

Notably, Tse in his tweet mentioned that the latest MIUI 10 update carries the latest Android security patch, users reported that the new software version brings the December 2018 Android security patch.

As we mentioned, Manmohan of Poco India revealed the development last week. He also stated that the latest update would optimise reported battery drain and touch issues.

Xiaomi is also set to bring 60fps support for 4K video recording to the Poco F1 in February, Manmohan revealed on Twitter last week. The executive also highlighted plans to provided Widevine L1 certification. However, he didn't specify any concrete timeline.