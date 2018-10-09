NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Xiaomi Addresses Poco F1 Screen Bleeding Issue, Claims Only 0.3 Percent Users Affected by Edge Light Dispersion

Xiaomi Addresses Poco F1 Screen Bleeding Issue, Claims Only 0.3 Percent Users Affected by Edge Light Dispersion

09 October 2018
Xiaomi Addresses Poco F1 Screen Bleeding Issue, Claims Only 0.3 Percent Users Affected by Edge Light Dispersion

Xiaomi says that the bleeding issue "does not affect the performance or usability" of Poco F1

Highlights

  • Xiaomi addressed the "screen bleeding" issue of Poco F1
  • It is also set to remove the default gradient screen feature
  • The company claims that the issue has affected less than 0.3 percent user

Xiaomi has finally addressed the "screen bleeding" issue on the Poco F1 and announced the removal of the default gradient screen feature through a MIUI 10 update. The Chinese company has also claimed that the bleeding issue comes due to a bright gradient on the bottom of the display on certain Poco F1 screens and the gradient is a part of the MIUI for Poco skin. Additionally, the company has admitted that less than 0.3 percent of the total Poco F1 users have experienced edge light dispersion. However, it believes that the issue "does not affect the performance or usability" of the smartphone. Various affected users last month complained about the bleeding issue that surfaced days after the handset was found to have no support for Widevine L1 that enables HD video streaming through services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The screen-centric issue emerged not just on the Poco F1 units in India but also in Indonesia.

"Recently, a few Poco F1 users mentioned they experienced 'screen bleeding', owing to a bright gradient on the bottom of the display on certain screens. We would like to clarify that certain screens on MIUI 9 (MIUI for Poco) feature a gradient by design (including the power screen), and this is not screen bleeding. Further, this gradient screen has been removed from MIUI 10 onwards," the company said in a statement posted by the official Poco India account on Twitter.

Elaborating the edge light dispersion that some users reported last month, the statement said that "less than 0.3 percent" of the total Poco F1 users had experienced the issue. The company, however, affirms that the issue doesn't affect the performance of usability of the smartphone "in any manner whatsoever."

"We would encourage users to walk in to any of our 1,000+ service centres and get their Poco F1 examined by an expert if they are facing any irregularities," the company added.

According to user complaints surfaced last month, the screen bleeding issue is evident on the bottom edge of the Poco F1 display where an odd illumination can be seen after increasing brightness in the dark.

To recall, the Poco F1 was launched in India back in August with a starting price of Rs. 20,999. The smartphone is essentially designed to take on the likes of the OnePlus 6 with a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display and a Snapdragon 845 SoC. It also has a dual camera setup at the back along with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Review

Just days after the launch of the Poco F1 in August, the handset was also found to have the absence of Widevine L1 DRM support that is necessary to enable HD video streaming through services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Google Play.

 

Further reading: Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications, Xiaomi Poco F1, Poco F1, Xiaomi
Xiaomi Addresses Poco F1 Screen Bleeding Issue, Claims Only 0.3 Percent Users Affected by Edge Light Dispersion
