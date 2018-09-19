NDTV Gadgets360.com

Poco F1 Flash Sale Today, 3 Variants Up for Grabs via Flipkart, Mi.com

, 19 September 2018
Poco F1 Flash Sale Today, 3 Variants Up for Grabs via Flipkart, Mi.com

The Poco F1 price in India begins at Rs. 20,999

Highlights

  • Poco F1 6GB RAM + 64GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB options will be on sale
  • The Poco F1 Armoured Edition model will also be up for grabs
  • The remaining 6GB RAM + 128GB variant is on open sale

A Poco F1 flash sale that makes three of the variants available for sale will be held online today. While the Poco F1 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is now on open sale, the remaining three variants are still up for grabs only via the weekly flash sales. These variants are the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model,  the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option, and the special Armoured Edition 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model with new a kevlar back. As always, buyers need to head to Mi.com or Flipkart at 12pm IST today for a chance to buy the Poco F1 in the flash sale.

Poco F1 Review

Poco F1 price in India, specifications

The Poco F1 price in India is Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, which is available in India via open sale starting now. The phone is also sold in three other variants - the base 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 20,999, the 8GB RAM/ 256GB inbuilt storage variant at Rs. 28,999, and a special Armoured Edition (8GB RAM/ 256GB storage) one at Rs. 29,999. These three variants will still be sold via weekly flash sales held simultaneously on Mi.com and Flipkart.

 

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco F1 runs MIUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and its MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.9.13 build is also up for download now. The smartphone sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB/ 8GB of LPDD4X RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage.

Poco F1 vs OnePlus 6 vs Asus ZenFone 5z: Which One Should You Buy?

In the camera department, the Poco F1 bears a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, with f/1.9 aperture, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the handset bears a 20-megapixel front camera sensor with AI face recognition and AI portrait mode. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 - a development that was recently announced by the brand. Xiaomi has also confirmed it has splash-resistant body. However, it does not support HD video streaming on popular platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Xiaomi Poco F1 looks great value for the price, but is there a catch? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Billion Capture Plus
