Poco F1 Flash Sale Today, 3 Variants Up for Grabs via Flipkart, Mi.com

A Poco F1 flash sale that makes three of the variants available for sale will be held online today. While the Poco F1 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is now on open sale, the remaining three variants are still up for grabs only via the weekly flash sales. These variants are the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option, and the special Armoured Edition 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model with new a kevlar back. As always, buyers need to head to Mi.com or Flipkart at 12pm IST today for a chance to buy the Poco F1 in the flash sale.

Poco F1 price in India, specifications

The Poco F1 price in India is Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, which is available in India via open sale starting now. The phone is also sold in three other variants - the base 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 20,999, the 8GB RAM/ 256GB inbuilt storage variant at Rs. 28,999, and a special Armoured Edition (8GB RAM/ 256GB storage) one at Rs. 29,999. These three variants will still be sold via weekly flash sales held simultaneously on Mi.com and Flipkart.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco F1 runs MIUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and its MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.9.13 build is also up for download now. The smartphone sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB/ 8GB of LPDD4X RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Poco F1 bears a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, with f/1.9 aperture, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the handset bears a 20-megapixel front camera sensor with AI face recognition and AI portrait mode. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 - a development that was recently announced by the brand. Xiaomi has also confirmed it has splash-resistant body. However, it does not support HD video streaming on popular platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Xiaomi Poco F1 looks great value for the price, but is there a catch? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.