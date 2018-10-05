NDTV Gadgets360.com

Poco F1 Rosso Red Colour Variant Launched in India, First Sale on October 11

, 05 October 2018
Poco F1 Rosso Red Colour Variant Launched in India, First Sale on October 11

Poco F1 Rosso Red price in India starts at Rs. 20,999

Highlights

  • The Rosso Red colour was announced back in August
  • It will be available for all 3 configurations
  • The sale will be held on Mi.com and Flipkart

Poco F1 has received a new Rosso Red colour option in the Indian market. Announced back in August, the Poco F1 Rosso Red has been launched in India this week and will be available in all three configurations - 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage - in the phone’s next sale on October 11. Apart from the colour scheme, the Poco F1 Rosso Red shares specifications and pricing with the existing colour options. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC, which powers flagships like OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, among others.

Poco F1 price in India, availability

Poco F1 price in India is set at Rs. 20,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. The 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model comes in at Rs. 23,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. A custom Armoured edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs. 29,999. The next sale for the Xiaomi smartphone will be held on October 11 across Mi.com and Flipkart. Colour options include Graphite Black, Rosso Red, and Steel Blue.

Poco F1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco F1 runs MIUI 9 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to another 256GB).

In terms of optics, Xiaomi’s Poco F1 bears a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, with f/1.9 aperture, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, with f/2.0 aperture. The phone also sports a single 20-megapixel front camera with AI-based face recognition and portrait mode. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0.

Xiaomi Poco F1 looks great value for the price, but is there a catch? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Poco F1, Poco F1 Price in India, Poco F1 Specifications, Xiaomi
iPhone XS
