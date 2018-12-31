Flipkart and Qualcomm have teamed up to offer a limited-period promotional sale on mobile phones. The sale titled 'Qualcomm Days' brings offers on popular Snapdragon-powered smartphones on Flipkart. In case you missed out on Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza sale last week, this is a good chance if you're looking to upgrade or buy a new smartphone on New Year's Eve. The sale includes deals on Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy On8, and other mobile phones.

As a part of the Qualcomm Days sale, the Poco F1 from Xiaomi is available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999) for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. The high-end 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant of the Poco F1 is available at Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 30,999). You can use the available bundled offers to lower the price even further.

The popular Redmi Note 5 Pro, with Snapdragon 636 SoC, is also available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999). The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is down to Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999) for the base variant. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 can be yours for Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during the sale and the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is down to Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999). Asus' ZenFone 5Z is available at Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 32,999)

The new Oppo R17 Pro is also a part of the 'Qualcomm Days' sale but there's no flat discount on the phone. Instead, you can get an additional Rs. 2,000 over the normal exchange value of your old smartphone using the bundled exchange offer. You can also avail a no-cost EMI payment option.

The Vivo V9 Pro (4GB, 64GB) is down to Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 17,990) on Flipkart right now. The bundled exchange offer can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 15,350. In our review, the Vivo V9 Pro managed to get an overall score of 8 out of 10.

The Realme C1, with Snapdragon 450 SoC, is going at Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 8,990) and the Nokia 6.1 Plus, with Snapdragon 636, is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600). Both the phones were also available at the same prices during last week's Mobiles Bonanza sale on Flipkart.

In case you're in the market for a mobile phone with a bigger battery, the Motorola One Power is available at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999) and the Moto R5 Plus is down to Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999). Here's a list of all the mobile phones that are a part of Flipkart's ongoing Qualcomm Days sale.

