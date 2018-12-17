Xiaomi has now confirmed that it has released the stable version of Android Pie with MIUI 10 on top for the Poco F1. Multiple users reported the latest update last week. The update brings Google Lens integration to the Poco F1. It also fixes issues with Android Auto and improves system performance. The Poco F1 was launched back in August with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.6. The smartphone comes with a customised version of MIUI that comes as MIUI for Poco.

Global Spokesperson Donovan Sung on Monday formally announced that Xiaomi has released the Android Pie update for the Poco F1. The Chinese company also confirmed the development through a forum post on its MIUI forums. The company highlighted that the update brings Google Lens support and includes fixes for Android Auto. The new software version also fixes the setting for turning off screen automatically that couldn't be used and fixes the microphone.

However, the official forum post does mention that there are some issues that emerge through the latest update. One such is the 'Ambient display' option in the Settings menu and a touch lag. Xiaomi said that it rolled back the touch issue fix through the Android Pie update, though it is working on a new update to address the problem.

Support for app badge with notification count is yet to be added. Similarly, the "OK Google" hotword doesn't work at all times. The company is also yet to enable the option to record native sounds when using a screen recorder.

Xiaomi has provided a Recovery ROM that is 1.7GB in size and a Fastboot ROM in 2.5GB size. Users are recommended to back up their data before flashing the latest software version. You can take a look at our previous coverage to learn about how to flash MIUI 10 on your Xiaomi device. Do back up your smartphone, as the manual flashing process wipes out data.

As we mentioned, multiple users reported last week that they received the Android Pie-based MIUI 10.1 Global Stable update on their Poco F1. The update reportedly brought build V10.1.3.0.PEJMIFI. The smartphone was launched back in August with MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It last month received MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.11.15 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The Poco F1 debuted with a starting price of Rs. 20,999, but it recently received a price cut of Rs. 1,000. The price cut is applicable to all variants of the Poco F1, including the top-of-the-line Armour Edition.

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display along with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor along with a 1.4-micron pixel size and dual-pixel autofocus and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera along with HDR and AI Beautify features. The smartphone also has an IR light that works with a pre-installed Face Unlock feature.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Review

The Poco F1 comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage options that all are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid SIM slot configuration. On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G+, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board the handset are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Besides, there is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and Quick Charge 3.

