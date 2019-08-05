Technology News
Poco F1 Price in India Cut, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Now Comes at Rs. 18,999

The price cut is applicable to both 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants.

By | Updated: 5 August 2019 13:17 IST
Poco F1 was launched in India back in August last year

Highlights
  • Poco F1 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant was earlier priced at Rs. 20,999
  • Its 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option was priced at Rs. 27,999
  • Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain has revealed the update

Poco F1 price in India dropped, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain revealed through a tweet posted on Monday. The latest price cut applies to two of the Poco F1 variants. Xiaomi confirmed Gadgets 360 that the price cut is permanent. Moreover, Flipkart and Mi.com are reflecting the new prices. The Chinese company previously announced the Poco F1 price drop in June that brought the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Poco F1 to as low as Rs. 17,999 in the country.

Poco F1 price in India

As per the official tweet posted by Manu Kumar Jain, the Poco F1 price in India has been dropped from Rs. 20,999 to Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The price of the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option has also been revised from Rs. 27,999 to Rs. 22,999. This is importantly applicable to both regular and Armoured edition of the Poco F1 smartphone.

The latest revision has notably brought no change to the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant that is still available at Rs. 17,999. Also, the change is reflected on both Flipkart and Mi.com.

Back in May, Xiaomi dropped the price of the Poco F1 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant from Rs. 22,999 to Rs. 20,999. The model was originally priced at Rs. 23,999. The company also slashed the price of the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage to Rs. 17,999 in June.

Poco F1 specifications, features

To recall, the Poco F1 was launched in India back in August last year with a starting price of Rs. 20,999. The handset was designed to take on the likes of the OnePlus 6 with specifications such as a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. It also sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor and a 20-megapixel selfie camera along with a dedicated IR light sensor. Furthermore, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W charging support and a Quick Charge 3-compatible charger is bundled in the box.

Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
Further reading: Poco F1 price in India, Poco F1 specifications, Poco F1, Poco, Xiaomi
Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Kicks Off From August 8, Top Offers on Mobile Phones Revealed
Preacher Season 4, Episode 1 Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India
