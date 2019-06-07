Poco F1 has now received yet another price cut in India. This price cut is valid for a temporary period, and the 6GB + 64GB variant is available for only Rs. 17,999 currently. The new price is reflecting on Mi.com and Flipkart both. The reduced price is part of Poco Days celebration valid till June 9. Recently, the price of the Poco F1 6GB + 128GB smartphone was reduced to Rs. 20,999, down from its last reduced price of Rs. 22,999 in the country.

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has tweeted that the Poco F1 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is retailing in India for Rs. 17,999. The phone's last reduced price was Rs. 19,999, and it is now retailing for a further Rs. 2,000 discount for a limited period. The company notes that this price reduction is part of the Poco Days sale ending June 9. The phone is listed with the new price on Flipkart, Mi.com both. The phone is offered in Steel Blue, and Rosso Red colours. Flipkart is offering a no-cost EMI option, exchange offer, and 5 percent instant off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.

The Poco F1 comes in other variants as well, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is available for Rs. 20,999, and the 8GB + 256GB variant is offered at Rs. 27,999

Poco F1 specifications

Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with 500 nits peak brightness and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The phone also packs a dual camera setup on the back with 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front, the company has included a a 20-megapixel camera with HDR.

Poco F1 comes with a special version of MIUI, called MIUI for Poco, based on Android 9 Pie. There is a dedicated Poco Launcher, centred around app drawer, and customisations.

Additionally, the phone comes with 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support, a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), and 4G LTE support.

