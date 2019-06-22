Poco F1 has received yet another price cut in India. The 6GB + 64GB variant is available for only Rs. 17,999 right now. The new price is reflecting on Mi.com and Flipkart both. Xiaomi has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the price cut is official, but said it is for an indefinite period of time, without confirming whether the price cut was permanent. Recently, the price of the Poco F1 6GB + 128GB smartphone was reduced to Rs. 20,999, down from its last listed price of Rs. 22,999 in the country. The Poco F1 6GB + 64GB variant's last listed price was Rs. 19,999, which means this time a further price drop of Rs. 2,000 has been introduced.

The Poco F1 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is currently listed on Mi.com and Flipkart both for Rs. 17,999. As mentioned, the phone's last listed price was Rs. 19,999, and it is now retailing for a further Rs. 2,000 discount. The phone is offered in Steel Blue, Graphite Black, and Rosso Red colours.

Earlier this week, as part of the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza, the Poco F1 6GB/ 64GB model price in India was cut to Rs. 17,999, but that sale ended on Friday, June 21. The same price cut was reflecting on Mi.com thanks to the Mi Super Sale period, which also ended on Friday. Flipkart had also offered a no-cost EMI option, additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 3,000, and 10 percent instant off on Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards. Mi.com had also offered all the same benefits and has additionally also listed a Jio offer wherein users can get up to Rs. 2,400 instant cashback and up to 6TB of 4G data.

Last week, the Poco F1 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant received a temporary price cut and was available at Rs. 17,999 as part of the Poco Days Sale.

The Poco F1 comes in other variants as well, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is available for Rs. 20,999, and the 8GB + 256GB variant is offered at Rs. 27,999.

Poco F1 specifications

Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with 500 nits peak brightness and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The phone also packs a dual camera setup on the back with 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front, the company has included a a 20-megapixel camera with HDR.

Poco F1 comes with a special version of MIUI, called MIUI for Poco, based on Android 9 Pie. There is a dedicated Poco Launcher, centred around app drawer, and customisations.

Additionally, the phone comes with 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support, a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), and 4G LTE support.

Xiaomi Poco F1 looks great value for the price, but is there a catch? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

