Poco F1 has received a price cut in India. The smartphone is Xiaomi's mid-range phone with top-end specifications. Xiaomi last week had revealed it had sold 700,000 units of the Poco F1 smartphone in India till date. To celebrate the milestone, Xiaomi had temporarily reduced the price of the Poco F1 by up to Rs. 4,000. On Sunday, the company has announced a permanent price cut of Rs. 1,000 on all variants of the Poco F1. This means that the Poco F1 will be available at an effective starting price of Rs. 19,999 moving forward.The key specifications of the handset include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with LiquidCool Technology, a 6.18-inch display, 12-megapixel rear camera, and more.

Xiaomi has tweeted that the Poco F1 receives a permanent price cut in India. The price of the Poco F1 64GB variant is now priced at Rs. 19,999, instead of Rs. 20,999 earlier. Similarly, the 128GB is priced in India at Rs. 22,999, instead of Rs. 23,999 earlier. And the 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 27,999, instead of Rs. 28,999 earlier. Furthermore, the 256GB Armoured Edition is listed for Rs. 28,999, instead of Rs. 29,999 earlier. The smartphone is already up for sale on Mi.com and Flipkart in India with the new reduced prices. Flipkart lists exchange offer, no-cost EMI options, and 10 percent off for Mastercard users on first online payment. The smartphone comes in Rosso Red, Steel Blue, and Graphite Black colour options.

Poco F1 Review

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Poco F1 runs MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box based on Android 8.1 Oreo, though it received Android 9.0 Pie-based MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM earlier this month. The handset features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display along with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor along with a 1.4-micron pixel size and dual-pixel autofocus and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera along with HDR and AI Beautify features. The smartphone also has an IR light that works with a pre-installed Face Unlock feature.

The Poco F1 comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage options that all are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid SIM slot configuration. On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G+, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board the handset are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Besides, there is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and Quick Charge 3.

Xiaomi Poco F1 looks great value for the price, but is there a catch? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.