Xiaomi has announced a one-day offer on the Poco F1, to celebrate its one-year anniversary (August 22) in India. The Poco F1 was launched one year ago, and the phone has now received an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on exchange to celebrate this milestone. The prices will remain the same, but if a user decides to exchange an old phone while purchasing the Poco F1, an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 is guaranteed. This offer will reflect on Amazon India and Mi.com both, and will last only till today.

Poco F1 price in India, offers

The Poco F1 is priced at Rs. 18,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. This is the same as the last price cut announced earlier this month in the country. Xiaomi says that users will get an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on exchange of an old phone. This discount will be applicable for all purchases made today, to commemorate the one year milestone. The phone is listed on Amazon India and Mi.com in Graphite Black, Steel Blue, and Rosso Red colour options.

Amazon India is also offering no-cost EMI options, 5 percent cashback for HDFC Bank debit card users, 10 percent instant discount on IndusInd Bank credit EMI transactions, 10 percent instant discount on Yes bank credit EMI transactions, and 5 percent instant discount with HSBC cashback card.

Mi.com is additionally offering no-cost EMI options, Mi Screen Protect, Mi Protect at Rs. 1,099, and Rs. 2,400 instant cashback and up to 6TB data for Jio subscribers.

Poco F1 specifications, features

To recall, the Poco F1 was launched in India back in August last year with a starting price of Rs. 20,999. The handset was designed to take on the likes of the OnePlus 6 with specifications such as a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. It also sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor and a 20-megapixel selfie camera along with a dedicated IR light sensor. Furthermore, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W charging support and a Quick Charge 3-compatible charger is bundled in the box.

