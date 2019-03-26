Technology News

Poco F1 Gets System-Wide Dark Mode With MIUI 9.3.25 Global Beta Update: Report

, 26 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Poco F1 Gets System-Wide Dark Mode With MIUI 9.3.25 Global Beta Update: Report

Photo Credit: XDA-Developers

The MIUI 9.3.25 global beta update brings system-wide dark mode to the Poco F1

Highlights

  • The MIUI 9.3.25 global beta update is 1.8GB in size
  • The update is reportedly available to all beta testers
  • There is no word on dark mode’s arrival via a stable build

The Poco F1 recently received the MIUI 9.3.21 global beta update, which brought the Game Turbo mode and also fixed the issue of overlapping items in the notifications shade. The device has now reportedly started receiving the MIUI 9.3.25 global beta update that brings the highly demanded system-wide dark mode. The Poco F1's system-wide dark mode applies a dark shade to the volume controls, notification shade, settings page, and a host of compatible system apps. The MIUI 9.3.25 beta build for the Poco F1 is said to not be a closed channel update, and is reportedly being rolled out widely to all testers as an open beta update.

The Poco F1 is not the only smartphone from Xiaomi's stable that is receiving dark mode. The Redmi Note 5 Pro has also started receiving the MIUI 10 9.3.25 closed beta update that brings the dark mode as well as MIUI notification style changes and a few tweaks to the Settings section. As for the Poco F1, the Android Pie-based MIUI 9.3.25 global beta update does the job of introducing the dark mode, but there is no word on the other changes it brings.

The latest MIUI global beta update for the Poco F1 is 1.8GB in size and its rollout was spotted by XDA-developers based on a tip from a developer. As for the dark mode itself, its description on the Poco F1 says, “use darker colour palette for system backgrounds and compatible apps.” The Dark Mode toggle can be enabled on the Poco F1 by navigating to the ‘Display' sub-section in the Settings menu.

Activating the dark mode reportedly applies a dark theme to the volume controls, notifications shade, the ‘Recents' menu, Settings section, and a host of system apps such as the calculator, contacts, gallery, phone, and notes among others. There is no word as to when the system-wide dark mode for the Poco F1 will arrive via a stable MIUI update.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: MIUI 9.3.25 Global Beta Update, MIUI, Poco F1, Dark Mode, Xiaomi
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Mi Notebook Air 12.5-Inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs, Up to 256GB SSD Launched in China
Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Card: The Good, the Bad, and the Unknown
Poco F1 Gets System-Wide Dark Mode With MIUI 9.3.25 Global Beta Update: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V15
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A70 With 'On-Screen' Fingerprint Sensor Launched
  2. NASA Publishes Images of the Meteor No One Saw
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Update With Optimisations in India
  4. Huawei P30, P30 Pro, P30 Lite to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream
  5. Reliance Jio Is Reportedly Testing a Triple Pay Plan for GigaFiber Users
  6. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Is Now Live With Offers on These Smartphones
  7. WhatsApp's New Forwarding Features Spotted, Short Link Comes to iPhone
  8. AirPower Now Seen on AirPods Wireless Charging Case Packaging
  9. Asus TUF Gaming FX505DY, TUF Gaming FX705DY Laptops Launched in India
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.