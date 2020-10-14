Technology News
Poco F1 MIUI 12 Update With September 2020 Patch Rolling Out in India

Poco F1 received the July 2020 Android security patch in August this year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 October 2020 12:15 IST
Poco F1 MIUI 12 Update With September 2020 Patch Rolling Out in India

Poco F1 received the July 2020 Android security patch in August this year.

Highlights
  • Poco F1 new update is of 790MB in size
  • The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC
  • Poco F1 packs up to 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage

Poco F1 has started receiving the new MIUI 12 update. The phone was launched two years ago, and Poco is still offering software support for the handset. The version number for the latest update is MIUI V12.0.2.0.QEJMIXM and its size is reported to be 790MB. All Poco F1 users should check for the update in their Updater app, if they haven't received a notification yet. It may be a while before all users are able to see the update.

Poco India General Manager C Manmohan took to Twitter to confirm that the Poco F1 is receiving the new MIUI 12 Stable ROM update. Users have also taken to Twitter sharing screenshots of what the update brings. The changelog confirms that the update brings new system animations and system visuals. Apart from all of the new goodies with MIUI 12, it also brings the September 2020 Android security patch.Manmohan also shared a user tweet suggesting that the phone had received July 2020 patch in August this year.

poco f1 update twitter Poco F1

Poco F1 update brings along the September 2020 Android security patch
Photo Credit: Twitter / therational_pi

Screenshots show that the Poco F1 update comes with the version number MIUI V12.0.2.0.QEJMIXM and the size is at 790MB.To ensure smooth installation, it is recommended to install the update under good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge, or with sufficient battery left.

Poco F1 specifications, features

To recall, the Poco F1 was launched in India back in August 2018. It has since then received several updates and price cuts as well. Key specifications include a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The phone packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The Poco F1 phone also sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor and a 20-megapixel selfie camera along with a dedicated IR light sensor. Furthermore, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W charging support and a Quick Charge 3-compatible charger is bundled in the box.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F1, Poco F1 Update, September 2020 Patch, Poco
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Casts Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Anya Taylor-Joy: Report
WhatsApp May Make it Easier to Submit Bug Reports

