Technology News
loading

Poco F1 Will Get MIUI 11 Update, Pocophone Chief Alvin Tse Confirms

He says that MIUI 11 stable rollout will begin in China in October, and the global rollout will be ‘bit behind but not too far’.

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 18:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Poco F1 Will Get MIUI 11 Update, Pocophone Chief Alvin Tse Confirms

Poco F1 was launched in India last year

Highlights
  • MIUI 11 comes with features like dynamic font scaling, upgraded kids mode
  • MIUI 11 Stable ROM will begin rolling out in October for China users
  • The Global Stable ROM should be ‘a bit behind but not too far’

MIUI 11 was formally unveiled alongside the Mi 9 Pro and the Mi Mix Alpha phones at the China event on Tuesday. Xiaomi announced a list of phones that will get MIUI 11, but didn't mention the Poco F1. Head of Pocophone Global Alvin Tse took to Twitter to clear the confusion, and confirmed that the Poco F1 will get MIUI 11. The new skin comes with features like dynamic font scaling, dynamic sound effects that resemble ambient sounds from nature, new preloaded apps called Mi Work and Mi Go, upgraded kids mode, customisable lock screen, and more.

As mentioned, Tse took to Twitter to confirm that the Poco F1 will get MIUI 11. He says that Xiaomi only released the China list of devices that will get MIUI 11, and it did not include the global variants. The Poco F1 was not launched in China, therefore it isn't a part of the list. Tse notes that MIUI 11 stable rollout will begin in China in October, and the global rollout will be ‘ bit behind but not too far'.

Tse responded to many fans asking if the Poco F1 was to get the MIUI 11 update, and if yes, then when exactly. He says that the global rollout exact date is not known at the moment, but it should be too far behind the China stable ROM version. To see the rollout schedule for compatible Xiaomi phones, head here. The MIUI 11 closed beta release of MIUI 11 is already available for users signing up through WeChat, while its open beta will debut on September 27.

Poco F1 was launched in India last year, and it has received several price cuts since then. The phone will be listed with deeper price cuts of up to Rs. 4,000 during the Diwali sale starting September 28. The 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants will be listed at Rs. 14,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 18,999 respectively. To recall, the Poco F1 is priced at Rs. 18,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Furthermore, there is an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on Amazon Pay for the 128GB model.

Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera20-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F1, MIUI 11, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Spotify Adds Two New Playlists - On Repeat and Repeat Rewind - That Highlight Your Favourite Tracks
Poco F1 Will Get MIUI 11 Update, Pocophone Chief Alvin Tse Confirms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-Hour Battery Life, New Power Bank Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy A10s 3GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today
  3. Redmi 8A With Display Notch, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Discounts, Offers Revealed for All Phones
  5. What to Expect from Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales This Year
  6. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  7. Mario Kart Tour Is Now Finally Available on Android, iOS
  8. Xiaomi's New Mi Mix Alpha Is an Almost All-Screen Smartphone
  9. Samsung Galaxy A50s Review
  10. Joker Movie Has a New Release Date in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Canon EOS M200 Launched, the Company's Latest Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera
  2. Poco F1 Will Get MIUI 11 Update, Pocophone Chief Alvin Tse Confirms
  3. Spotify Adds Two New Playlists - On Repeat and Repeat Rewind - That Highlight Your Favourite Tracks
  4. Samsung Galaxy M30 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India, 4GB RAM Option to Get Discount: Price, Specifications
  5. iPad (2019) With 10.2-Inch Display Starts Shipping
  6. Redmi Y2 Android Pie Update Rollout Resumes With Optimisations in Tow
  7. Tecno Spark 4 With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm With AMOLED Display, 12-Day Battery Life Launched in India at Rs. 9,999
  9. Circulated Order Staying Online Sale of Medicines to States, Centre Tells Delhi High Court
  10. Lyft App to Display US Ride-Hail Alternatives as Congestion Concerns Mount
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.