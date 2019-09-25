Poco F1 Will Get MIUI 11 Update, Pocophone Chief Alvin Tse Confirms

MIUI 11 was formally unveiled alongside the Mi 9 Pro and the Mi Mix Alpha phones at the China event on Tuesday. Xiaomi announced a list of phones that will get MIUI 11, but didn't mention the Poco F1. Head of Pocophone Global Alvin Tse took to Twitter to clear the confusion, and confirmed that the Poco F1 will get MIUI 11. The new skin comes with features like dynamic font scaling, dynamic sound effects that resemble ambient sounds from nature, new preloaded apps called Mi Work and Mi Go, upgraded kids mode, customisable lock screen, and more.

As mentioned, Tse took to Twitter to confirm that the Poco F1 will get MIUI 11. He says that Xiaomi only released the China list of devices that will get MIUI 11, and it did not include the global variants. The Poco F1 was not launched in China, therefore it isn't a part of the list. Tse notes that MIUI 11 stable rollout will begin in China in October, and the global rollout will be ‘ bit behind but not too far'.

Tse responded to many fans asking if the Poco F1 was to get the MIUI 11 update, and if yes, then when exactly. He says that the global rollout exact date is not known at the moment, but it should be too far behind the China stable ROM version. To see the rollout schedule for compatible Xiaomi phones, head here. The MIUI 11 closed beta release of MIUI 11 is already available for users signing up through WeChat, while its open beta will debut on September 27.

Poco F1 was launched in India last year, and it has received several price cuts since then. The phone will be listed with deeper price cuts of up to Rs. 4,000 during the Diwali sale starting September 28. The 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants will be listed at Rs. 14,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 18,999 respectively. To recall, the Poco F1 is priced at Rs. 18,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Furthermore, there is an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on Amazon Pay for the 128GB model.