Poco F1 has started receiving MIUI 11 update with October 2019 Android security patch, multiple users have reported online. The new update comes along with a system-wide Dark Mode that Xiaomi showcased at the time of launching the MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM at an event in New Delhi earlier this month. Further, the MIUI 11 update for the Poco F1 brings an updated Game Turbo mode. The new software version also enhances the user interface and includes natural sound effects as well as apps such as Mi Share. There are also updates to the preloaded File Manager and Notes apps. Notably, the version seen to be rolling out currently is said to be the beta stable version, and should make its way to all users soon.

MIUI 11 download on Poco F1

Users have reported the arrival of MIUI 11 on Poco F1 through forum posts on MIUI community forums. Also, some users have posted screenshots of the latest update on Twitter. It, however, an update to an announcement post by a moderator notes that the new MIUI version is initially rolling out to select users -- especially the ones who've participated earlier in MIUI beta programme. "Great news! MIUI 11 Beta Stable v11.0.5.0.PEJMIXM is being rolled out to Beta Testers / Mi Pilots. Those who have successfully applied for Mi Pilot program should receive the update soon. For normal users, kindly wait for the Beta Team to test the ROM and send feedback," the post reads.

We're also yet to see the latest update on our Poco F1 unit. Nevertheless, we've reached out to Xiaomi for clarity on the rollout and will update this space when we hear back.

Poco F1 users report the debut of MIUI 11

Photo Credit: MIUI forums

To recall, Xiaomi earlier this month announced that MIUI 11 will reach the Poco F1 alongside models such as the Redmi K20, Redmi Y3, and Redmi Note 7 Pro between October 22 and October 31. The Redmi K20 and Redmi Note 7 Pro were amongst the early Xiaomi phones to receive the latest update. However, the Chinese company is in the process to expand the reach of MIUI 11 to further smartphone models.

You can check the availability of MIUI 11 on your Poco F1 by going to Settings > About phone > System update. As per the screenshots shared by users on social media channels, the latest update is around 1.8GB in size and brings software version MIUI V11.0.5.0.PEJMIXM. The update notably doesn't bring any changes to the core Android version that remains stick to Android 9 Pie.

MIUI 11 features, changes

In the list of features that MIUI 11 brings, Dark Mode comes as the most notable addition. The update also brings natural sound effects and an always-on lock screen with features such as Dynamic Clock, Kaleidoscope effects, and custom codes. There is also a Wallpaper Carousel to deliver a personalised lock screen experience.

The MIUI 11 update also fixes issues related to the Wi-Fi page on the Settings menu and enhances the Game Turbo mode with the ability to open an additional menu with continuous swiping on the screen. Users can also create a homescreen shortcut for the Game Turbo mode. Further, the lock screen stays once you use your fingerprint or face data to unlock the device. There are also some battery usage optimisations.

Xiaomi has also provided updated Files Manager app with an all-new document viewer and updated Notes app with the option to let users manage and edit their tasks.