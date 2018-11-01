Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM to the Poco F1 as the first stable MIUI 10 build for the smartphone. Users can expect to receive an over-the-air update notification on their handsets soon. The latest update brings the custom OS version to MIUI Global Stable ROM 10.0.4.0.OEJMIFH. To recall, Xiaomi had launched the Poco F1 back in August as the first smartphone from its sub-brand Poco. The smartphone arrived with MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box based on Android 8.1 Oreo - a special version called MIUI for Poco. The Chinese company has confirmed the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM rollout for the Poco F1, while some users reported having received the update on their handsets.

The Xiaomi Poco F1 runs on a customised MIUI for Poco operating system that comes with few tweaks like the Poco Launcher, quick settings from stock Android, and more. The Xiaomi-owned brand Poco had recently promised an MIUI 10 update to the Poco F1. C Manmohan, General Manager, Poco India, has confirmed that the MIUI 10 stable ROM is now rolling out. In a post on Twitter, Manmohan wrote, "POCO fans! #DiwaliwithMi just keeps getting better. We have started rolling out MIUI 10 stable for #POCOF1 to all users. It's time to update!" The information was reiterated by Alvin Tse, Head of Pocophone Global in another Twitter post. He added that the update is rolling out to the global variant, Xiaomi Pocophone F1, as well.

As of now, Xiaomi has not provided the full details of the MIUI Global Stable ROM update via is MIUI Forums. However, several users on the forums and Twitter have shared screenshots of the update and its changelog. As per the images, the new MIUI update comes with version MIUI 10.0.4.0.OEJMIFH and measures 592MB in terms of size. The update is also said to bring the October 2018 Android security patch to the Poco F1.

MIUI 10 Global Stable update brings full-screen gestures to the Poco F1 as a better option for handsets with newer aspect ratios and thin-bezel displays. The update also includes natural sounds and ambient sounds. The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM also includes the AI Portrait feature that adds a bokeh effect to shots - without requiring a secondary sensor at the front.

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 10 OTA update to the Poco F1, but it may take some time for the update to reach every unit. Meanwhile, you can check for the latest MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM by going to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates.